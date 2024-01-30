You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
CANADA: Montreal Seedy Weekend, Dine Around and Stay in Town in Victoria, Whistler's New Lodge, and More

January 30, 2024

MONTREAL: Espace pour la vie and Cultiver Montréal announced the 24th edition of the Montreal Seedy Weekend will be held at the Planétarium Feb. 3-4. Organized by Cultiver Montréal and presented by Espace pour la vie, this edition's theme is "the science behind seeds." The Seedy Weekend is also an opportunity to purchase local and ecological seeds from Quebec seed companies, as well as to discover other actors working in urban agriculture.

TORONTO: Cineplex announced plans to open its latest Playdium location in Toronto. Construction of the new Playdium at CF Fairview Mall is scheduled to begin next month, with opening targeted for late 2024. Designed for kids of all ages, the new premium entertainment complex will be tech-infused, offering classic and state-of-the-art games and interactive experiences like high-tech mini golf, bowling, and a variety of food options. 

Great Canadian Entertainment announced the grand opening of a state-of-the-art 18-table poker room at Pickering Casino Resort. Aiming to become a hub for poker enthusiasts, the contemporary poker room is located on the third floor of the Hotel at Pickering Casino Resort, offering nearly 20,000 square feet of premium gaming space.

VICTORIA, B.C.: One of Greater Victoria’s most anticipated culinary events, Dine Around and Stay in Town, is happening now. The annual foodie festival runs until Feb. 11 and showcases over 45 of Greater Victoria's best restaurants with set-price, three-course menus priced at $25, $35, $45, $55, or $65 per person. Greater Victoria’s hotels are also offering accommodations at special rates from $149 to $269. 

WHISTLER, B.C.: Private retreat Wedge Mountain Lodge & Spa recently opened in Whistler. The 12,000-square-foot lodge can accommodate a diverse range of groups, from corporate retreats and weddings to intergenerational family getaways and intimate gatherings. Wedge Mountain Lodge boasts 10 bedrooms to accommodate 20 guests and up to 50 for a reception. It also offers a private spa facility with a sauna, a steam room, a gym, massage rooms, hot tubs, pools, and more. The Lodge also offers a conference room, state-of-the-art movie theater, wine cellar, poker and billiards room, bar, and dedicated children’s area.

