CALGARY: High Performance Rodeo returns, now through Feb. 4, with Calgary’s International Festival of the Arts. Experience touring performances from across Canada, acclaimed international shows, and new and experimental works from local artists at select venues around Calgary.

HALIFAX: Dine Around Halifax is back. This annual monthlong foodie event features over 120 participating restaurants, offering curated menus at special prices. From lunch to dinner, from to coffee to cocktails, there’s a wide variety of food and beverage options ranging in price from $10 to $60.

OTTAWA: Pibòn (Winter) Festival, Winterlude Edition invites visitors to reconnect with the land while learning about Indigenous traditions. Expect authentic Indigenous experiences and family fun for the young and old. The festival takes place on select dates this month at various venues across Ottawa.

QUEBEC CITY: The Québec Winter Carnival has been the symbol of Québec winters since 1955, drawing thousands of visitors from all over the world to celebrate the joys of the season. For its 70th year, the festival will be celebrated in style over the course of 18 days—now through Feb. 11—with special activities added to the classic Winter Carnival lineup of parades, ice sculptures, Bonhomme’s Ice Palace, the ice canoeing race, and more.

TORONTO: Four Seasons Hotel Toronto will celebrate Super Bowl Sunday in style with d|bar's Owner's Tailgate and Viewing Party. On Feb. 11, football enthusiasts, sports fanatics, and partygoers are invited to the ultimate watch party at d|bar, the street-level bar and lounge inside Four Seasons Hotel Toronto. The evening will be hosted by Canadian television sportscaster and TSN anchor Kayla Grey.

