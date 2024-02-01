You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
Join BizBash and Connect as we gather 2,000+ event professionals for a conference unlike any other.
Learn more!

CANADA: Dine Around Halifax, Québec Winter Carnival, Four Seasons Toronto's Super Bowl Celebration, and More

February 1, 2024

CALGARY: High Performance Rodeo returns, now through Feb. 4, with Calgary’s International Festival of the Arts. Experience touring performances from across Canada, acclaimed international shows, and new and experimental works from local artists at select venues around Calgary.

HALIFAX: Dine Around Halifax is back. This annual monthlong foodie event features over 120 participating restaurants, offering curated menus at special prices. From lunch to dinner, from to coffee to cocktails, there’s a wide variety of food and beverage options ranging in price from $10 to $60.

OTTAWA: Pibòn (Winter) Festival, Winterlude Edition invites visitors to reconnect with the land while learning about Indigenous traditions. Expect authentic Indigenous experiences and family fun for the young and old. The festival takes place on select dates this month at various venues across Ottawa.

QUEBEC CITY: The Québec Winter Carnival has been the symbol of Québec winters since 1955, drawing thousands of visitors from all over the world to celebrate the joys of the season. For its 70th year, the festival will be celebrated in style over the course of 18 days—now through Feb. 11—with special activities added to the classic Winter Carnival lineup of parades, ice sculptures, Bonhomme’s Ice Palace, the ice canoeing race, and more.

TORONTO: Four Seasons Hotel Toronto will celebrate Super Bowl Sunday in style with d|bar's Owner's Tailgate and Viewing Party. On Feb. 11, football enthusiasts, sports fanatics, and partygoers are invited to the ultimate watch party at d|bar, the street-level bar and lounge inside Four Seasons Hotel Toronto. The evening will be hosted by Canadian television sportscaster and TSN anchor Kayla Grey. 

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: New Las Vegas Event Venue, TED's Promotion, Raleigh Convention Center's Expansion, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Marriott Bonvoy's U.S. Soccer Partnership, Black History Month at Memphis Hotels, Myrtle Beach CVB's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Montreal Seedy Weekend, Dine Around and Stay in Town in Victoria, Whistler's New Lodge, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Sphere's New President, a Historic Hotel Rebrand, the Inaugural Venture Summit, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: New Las Vegas Event Venue, TED's Promotion, Raleigh Convention Center's Expansion, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Marriott Bonvoy's U.S. Soccer Partnership, Black History Month at Memphis Hotels, Myrtle Beach CVB's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Montreal Seedy Weekend, Dine Around and Stay in Town in Victoria, Whistler's New Lodge, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Sphere's New President, a Historic Hotel Rebrand, the Inaugural Venture Summit, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: The Junior Football Championship’s Return, a Summit for Cannabis Executives, Vancouver’s New Hotel, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Conrad Orlando's Debut, an Association Veteran's Next Move, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
20 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From ESPN, Moët & Chandon, Peacock, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
2024 Sundance Film Festival: See Inside Activations From Disney, Adobe, Chase Sapphire, and More
Strategy
8 Tips for Engaging with First-Timers at Annual Events
Food Trends
12 Creative Catering Trays We Love From Recent Events
BizBash Sports
NHL Winter Classic 2024: How the League Turns a Baseball Stadium Into an Ice Rink
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: January 2024
Industry Buzz
CANADA: A Taylor Swift-Themed Hotel Suite, a Winter Pickleball Spa, and More
Industry Buzz
US: HeadBox's New Board Director, Shaq’s Fun House, Four Seasons Santa Fe's Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Muir Hotel's New Hire, Montreal Named Top Sustainable Destination, Winterlude, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Exhibitions Industry Collective, On Air Fest Vanguard Award Winner, US Travel's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Winterruption YEG, International Guitar Night, Love Lights, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Venetian Rewards, Aloft New Orleans Downtown's Renovation, Gov Ball's 2024 Dates, and More
Page 1 of 125
Next Page