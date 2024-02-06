GLOBAL: Fort George Hotel & Spa, located in the Fort George neighborhood of Belize City, Belize, has officially opened its doors to guests. As the only luxury hotel in Belize City, the hotel aims to bring a new, contemporary hospitality experience for travelers to Belize City and revitalize the historic Fort George area, a hub for tourists, business travelers, and cruise passengers.

NATIONAL: According to a survey commissioned by Expedia, almost three-quarters of Canadians (71%) aspire to see the northern lights in their lifetime but haven't yet crossed the item off their bucket list. To help travelers plan, Expedia has released a Northern Lights Insider Guide packed with insights on trending destinations, booking hacks, photography tips, and ideal itineraries. Top Canadian destinations for northern lights tourism included Churchill, Manitoba, boasting a 173% increase in hotel searches in 2023 compared to 2022. Whitehorse, Yukon (+20%), and Yellowknife, Northwest Territories (+18%), also saw increases.

CALGARY: As a partner in the winter festival Chinook Blast, Tourism Calgary announced it will bring a lineup of world-class sporting events to Calgary this February. This never-before-seen lineup, dubbed Fan Zone February, represents a coordinated effort by Tourism Calgary to enhance the festival and position Calgary as a year-round destination for the benefit of visitors, Calgarians, and the local economy. The sporting action takes place now through March 2 and includes events showcasing Nitrocross, snowboard and freestyle skiers, and some of the world’s top long-track speed skaters.

MONTREAL: Espace pour la vie and Société du parc Jean-Drapeau have combined their expertise and are inviting the public to celebrate the total solar eclipse in the park at 11 a.m. on April 8. Expect music and festive entertainment, guides who will hand out free protective eclipse eyeglasses, and a central stage welcoming special guests and artists. The planetarium's activities team will also be on hand to answer questions from curious visitors of all ages.

TORONTO: PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, will launch a celebration to mark "85 Years of Flight" at Toronto's downtown airport. Activations, events, and giveaways to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the airport kick off this week and will run throughout the year.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]