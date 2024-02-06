You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
Join BizBash and Connect as we gather 2,000+ event professionals for a conference unlike any other.
Learn more!

CANADA: Expedia's Northern Lights Survey, Chinook Blast in Calgary, Celebrate the Eclipse in Montreal, and More

February 6, 2024

GLOBAL: Fort George Hotel & Spa, located in the Fort George neighborhood of Belize City, Belize, has officially opened its doors to guests. As the only luxury hotel in Belize City, the hotel aims to bring a new, contemporary hospitality experience for travelers to Belize City and revitalize the historic Fort George area, a hub for tourists, business travelers, and cruise passengers. 

NATIONAL: According to a survey commissioned by Expedia, almost three-quarters of Canadians (71%) aspire to see the northern lights in their lifetime but haven't yet crossed the item off their bucket list. To help travelers plan, Expedia has released a Northern Lights Insider Guide packed with insights on trending destinations, booking hacks, photography tips, and ideal itineraries. Top Canadian destinations for northern lights tourism included Churchill, Manitoba, boasting a 173% increase in hotel searches in 2023 compared to 2022. Whitehorse, Yukon (+20%), and Yellowknife, Northwest Territories (+18%), also saw increases.

CALGARY: As a partner in the winter festival Chinook Blast, Tourism Calgary announced it will bring a lineup of world-class sporting events to Calgary this February. This never-before-seen lineup, dubbed Fan Zone February, represents a coordinated effort by Tourism Calgary to enhance the festival and position Calgary as a year-round destination for the benefit of visitors, Calgarians, and the local economy. The sporting action takes place now through March 2 and includes events showcasing Nitrocross, snowboard and freestyle skiers, and some of the world’s top long-track speed skaters.

MONTREAL: Espace pour la vie and Société du parc Jean-Drapeau have combined their expertise and are inviting the public to celebrate the total solar eclipse in the park at 11 a.m. on April 8. Expect music and festive entertainment, guides who will hand out free protective eclipse eyeglasses, and a central stage welcoming special guests and artists. The planetarium's activities team will also be on hand to answer questions from curious visitors of all ages.

TORONTO: PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, will launch a celebration to mark "85 Years of Flight" at Toronto's downtown airport. Activations, events, and giveaways to celebrate the 85th anniversary of the airport kick off this week and will run throughout the year. 

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: The Dufour Collaborative's New Partner, The Urban Oyster in Baltimore, The Logan's New GM, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Las Vegas Event Venue, TED's Promotion, Raleigh Convention Center's Expansion, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Dine Around Halifax, Québec Winter Carnival, Four Seasons Toronto's Super Bowl Celebration, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Marriott Bonvoy's U.S. Soccer Partnership, Black History Month at Memphis Hotels, Myrtle Beach CVB's New Hire, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: The Dufour Collaborative's New Partner, The Urban Oyster in Baltimore, The Logan's New GM, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Las Vegas Event Venue, TED's Promotion, Raleigh Convention Center's Expansion, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Dine Around Halifax, Québec Winter Carnival, Four Seasons Toronto's Super Bowl Celebration, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Marriott Bonvoy's U.S. Soccer Partnership, Black History Month at Memphis Hotels, Myrtle Beach CVB's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Montreal Seedy Weekend, Dine Around and Stay in Town in Victoria, Whistler's New Lodge, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Sphere's New President, a Historic Hotel Rebrand, the Inaugural Venture Summit, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
20 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From ESPN, Moët & Chandon, Peacock, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
2024 Sundance Film Festival: See Inside Activations From Disney, Adobe, Chase Sapphire, and More
Strategy
8 Tips for Engaging with First-Timers at Annual Events
Food Trends
12 Creative Catering Trays We Love From Recent Events
People
Q&A: TED's New Chief Program and Strategy Officer Discusses the Growing Power of Events
Strategy
Tips for Getting the Most Out of Working with a DMC
Industry Buzz
CANADA: The Junior Football Championship’s Return, a Summit for Cannabis Executives, Vancouver’s New Hotel, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Conrad Orlando's Debut, an Association Veteran's Next Move, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: A Taylor Swift-Themed Hotel Suite, a Winter Pickleball Spa, and More
Industry Buzz
US: HeadBox's New Board Director, Shaq’s Fun House, Four Seasons Santa Fe's Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Muir Hotel's New Hire, Montreal Named Top Sustainable Destination, Winterlude, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Exhibitions Industry Collective, On Air Fest Vanguard Award Winner, US Travel's New Hire, and More
Page 1 of 125
Next Page