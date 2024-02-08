NATIONAL: HRI Hospitality announced the appointment of Rylie Johnson as corporate director of business development and strategic partnerships, a newly established position within HRI. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to expanding its third-party management platform and further enhancing the HRI portfolio of hotels via new joint ventures and strategic partnerships.

LAS VEGAS: Global superstar Bruno Mars is set to open The Pinky Ring. The cocktail lounge officially debuts at Bellagio Resort & Casino Feb. 12 following an exclusive grand opening party during Super Bowl weekend. The design of the space is meant to "evokes Mars’ idyllic Las Vegas party penthouse suite" and offers a specialty bar program and live entertainment. Mars’ longtime band, The Hooligans, will perform nightly as the resident band for The Pinky Ring’s first two weeks.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas announced its live entertainment lineup for February, featuring a Lunar New Year celebration on Feb. 18. Additionally, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas signature restaurant collection will welcome a lineup of star DJs, vocalists, and instrumentalists throughout the month. This includes Third Eye Blind, Live with Kelly and Mark, Metro Boomin, and Calvin Harris.

NEW YORK: This week, Convene announced Venue 42 by Convene, a new meeting and conference center at 5 Times Square in Midtown Manhattan. Venue 42 by Convene will occupy approximately 30,000 square feet on the fifth floor of the 1.1 million-square-foot building. Set to open in March, this will be the 15th Convene location in New York City. It will comprise nine meeting rooms, the largest of which can accommodate 240.

SAN DIEGO: Hotel del Coronado announced plans to open Nobu at Hotel del Coronado, marking the continued expansion of The Del’s culinary experiences and the newest addition to the world-renowned Japanese restaurant empire founded by Nobu Matsuhisa and Robert De Niro. The opening of Nobu at Hotel del Coronado is part of the last phase of Blackstone’s more than $550 million restoration and revitalization of The Del. The restaurant is set to open in early 2025.

