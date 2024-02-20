US: YouTube Returns as VidCon Title Sponsor, Thompson Houston Opens, Productionglue's New Hires, and More

February 20, 2024

ANAHEIM, CALIF.: VidCon announced that YouTube will return as the title sponsor of the 13th annual flagship show, which returns to the Anaheim Convention Center June 26-29. YouTube will expand its support for VidCon, coming on as the first title sponsor for the second annual Baltimore event, which is officially confirmed to return to the Baltimore Convention Center Sept. 26-29.

HOUSTON: Thompson Houston opened its doors last week, overlooking Buffalo Bayou Park. Set against the backdrop of unobstructed views of downtown Houston’s skyline, the hotel features 172 guest rooms, 34 suites, a full-service spa, and multiple dining concepts. It also offers more than 17,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space to accommodate groups of up to 800 people. This includes an 8,000-square-foot ballroom with a private terrace and private entrance for large groups. 

JACKSON HOLE, WYO.: Noble House Hotels & Resorts announced the completion of an extensive revitalization of Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa, located in Teton Village, Wyo. The renovation includes multimillion-dollar transformations to the main lobby, reception area, and concierge and retail spaces, as well as a new Black Diamond Bar and the fully renovated award-winning Spur Restaurant & Bar.

NEW ORLEANS: Destination management company ACCENT New Orleans announced the addition of Theresa Vivirito as its new director of operations. She will oversee and enhance the execution of the DMC's full-service event planning and destination management solutions. A native of New Orleans, Vivirito's journey through the world of hospitality includes roles such as general manager of a fine dining restaurant, manager of an upscale event catering company, travel director, and senior operations manager at Hosts Global.

NEW YORK: TAIT announced two new additions to its team, Mo Husseini and Stephanie Gray. They will work within the producing division of TAIT, known as productionglue. Husseini is executive creative director and has worked for both Industrial Light & Magic and Freeman before joining the TAIT team. Gray is director of creative services and has worked for Nike and in the sports industry with the Seattle Seahawks and Sounders. 

