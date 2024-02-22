BANFF: People visiting and living in and around Banff will be better served with improvements to transit services and notable local cultural and essential service buildings after a combined investment of more than $13 million from the federal government and municipal partners.

CALGARY: Celebrate the 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Calgary. From Feb. 27-March 2, athletes from all 12 provincial/territorial Special Olympics chapters across Canada will unite to showcase their skills, pursue personal triumphs, and potentially secure a coveted spot on Special Olympics Team Canada.

MONTREAL: CF Montréal and Air Transat have joined forces to form a multiyear partnership, starting with the 2024 season. This is the first collaboration of its kind for both the airline and the MLS soccer club, marking a mutual commitment to promoting the sport and the Montreal community, while extending their reach to new audiences.

TORONTO: The Royal Ontario Museum has announced a sweeping architectural transformation of its main floor and Bloor Street entrance with a design by Siamak Hariri, founding partner of Hariri Pontarini Architects. The multifaceted initiative called OpenROM will dramatically open the museum up even more to the public, creating a thriving cultural and civic hub for the city and the 1.4 million visitors a year to the museum.

Great Canadian Entertainment announced it has appointed Pauline Alimchandani as chief financial officer, effective March 31, subject to customary regulatory approvals. At that time, current CFO Darren Gwozd will step down from the role. Alimchandani will be responsible for overseeing the company's finance organization.

