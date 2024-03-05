GLOBAL: Cinépolis, a theatrical exhibition company in Mexico and Latin America, and the Sundance Institute, the nonprofit organization behind the world-famous Sundance Film Festival, have partnered to launch Sundance Film Festival CDMX. The first edition will take place April 25-28 in two centrally located cinemas in Mexico City: Cinépolis Diana and Cinépolis Miyana. A selection of films from this year’s Sundance edition in Utah will be presented at Sundance Film Festival CDMX 2024.

BANFF: Starting April 6, the Untracked Concert Series at Banff Sunshine Village returns. Every weekend through May 20, the event will feature bands from all around Canada. Visitors can grab a beer and a seat and relax while listening to live music in the heart of the Rockies.

OTTAWA: After Ottawa recently won hosting duties for major sporting events like the Pacific Four Series Rugby, the upcoming 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, and Rugby Internationals, the Ottawa Tourism team will showcase its sports events strategies at upcoming industry events, including SportAccord in Birmingham, U.K, and Sport Events Congress in Winnipeg.

TORONTO: The city of Toronto is about to mark a major milestone. On March 9, Toronto will celebrate its 190th anniversary with a festival at Nathan Phillips Square from 3-10 p.m. Visitors can dance through the night with local bands and DJs on a live music stage, plus shop and support local at Toronto Made Market, a 6,000-square-foot marketplace showcasing locally crafted goods from more than 100 local vendors. There will also be food stalls, interactive art installations, and an outdoor ice skating rink.

VANCOUVER: The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival, one of the city's signature springtime events, returns March 29 to April 25. Expect annual events like Blossoms After Dark, tree walks and talks, workshops, and The Big Picnic, which invites visitors to relax under the cherry blossoms in the heart of the city in the Yaletown neighborhood. There will be a lineup of local talent on the Cherry Jam Stage, as well as a variety of interactive arts activities and workshops.

