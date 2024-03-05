FREE Webinar: 'Build Your 2024 Engagement Toolbox'
Join us for a FREE webinar, "Build Your 2024 Engagement Toolbox," on March 7!
Register now!

CANADA: Untracked Concert Series in Banff, Toronto's 190th Anniversary, Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival, and More

March 5, 2024

GLOBAL: Cinépolis, a theatrical exhibition company in Mexico and Latin America, and the Sundance Institute, the nonprofit organization behind the world-famous Sundance Film Festival, have partnered to launch Sundance Film Festival CDMX. The first edition will take place April 25-28 in two centrally located cinemas in Mexico City: Cinépolis Diana and Cinépolis Miyana. A selection of films from this year’s Sundance edition in Utah will be presented at Sundance Film Festival CDMX 2024.

BANFF: Starting April 6, the Untracked Concert Series at Banff Sunshine Village returns. Every weekend through May 20, the event will feature bands from all around Canada. Visitors can grab a beer and a seat and relax while listening to live music in the heart of the Rockies.

OTTAWA: After Ottawa recently won hosting duties for major sporting events like the Pacific Four Series Rugby, the upcoming 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, and Rugby Internationals, the Ottawa Tourism team will showcase its sports events strategies at upcoming industry events, including SportAccord in Birmingham, U.K, and Sport Events Congress in Winnipeg. 

TORONTO: The city of Toronto is about to mark a major milestone. On March 9, Toronto will celebrate its 190th anniversary with a festival at Nathan Phillips Square from 3-10 p.m. Visitors can dance through the night with local bands and DJs on a live music stage, plus shop and support local at Toronto Made Market, a 6,000-square-foot marketplace showcasing locally crafted goods from more than 100 local vendors. There will also be food stalls, interactive art installations, and an outdoor ice skating rink.

VANCOUVER: The Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival, one of the city's signature springtime events, returns March 29 to April 25. Expect annual events like Blossoms After Dark, tree walks and talks, workshops, and The Big Picnic, which invites visitors to relax under the cherry blossoms in the heart of the city in the Yaletown neighborhood. There will be a lineup of local talent on the Cherry Jam Stage, as well as a variety of interactive arts activities and workshops.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Sundance Heads to Mexico City, Flyover Opens in Chicago, Events DC Embassy Chef Challenge, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hilton Anatole's Renovation, Durango Casino & Resort's AAA Four Diamond, DI Heads to Spokane, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Jasper's Devour! Festival, Mountain Film Festival Heads to Toronto, World Series of Poker at Great Canadian Casino, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Southern Smoke Decanted Fundraiser, Events By Sean Brock Launches, Visit Orlando's New Hire, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Sundance Heads to Mexico City, Flyover Opens in Chicago, Events DC Embassy Chef Challenge, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hilton Anatole's Renovation, Durango Casino & Resort's AAA Four Diamond, DI Heads to Spokane, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Jasper's Devour! Festival, Mountain Film Festival Heads to Toronto, World Series of Poker at Great Canadian Casino, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Southern Smoke Decanted Fundraiser, Events By Sean Brock Launches, Visit Orlando's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Air Canada's Motor Coach Partnership, Rapid Passenger Rail Project, Montréal Airport's New Garage, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Broadmoor's New Hire, Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, INVNT's Expansion, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
35 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Slack, Nat Geo, AT&T, and More
Opinion & Experts
Was This Pop-Up the Fyre Festival of Kids' Events? Event Profs Weigh In
Event Production & Fabrication
How This Jaw-Dropping Event Design Transported Guests Into the World of FX's Latest Series
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
New York Fashion Week 2024: See How Brands Strutted Their Experiential Style
BizBash Sports
NBA All-Star Weekend 2024: See How Brands Leveled Up Their Activation Game
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Going Full Glam: See How These Beauty Brands Connected with Consumers
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Special Olympics Canada Winter Games, CF Montréal's Airline Partner, Royal Ontario Museum's Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
US: YouTube Returns as VidCon Title Sponsor, Thompson Houston Opens, Productionglue's New Hires, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Winefest in Calgary, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport's Anniversary, CelticFest Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Proof of the Pudding's New Venue, Convene's New Partnership, New York International Antiquarian Book Fair, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canada's Best Bus Operators, VMF Winter Arts Festival, Hot Chocolate Festival in Victoria, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Miami Swim Week 2024 Dates, Hotel Tonnelle's Renovation, New Hotel on Waikīkī Beach, and More
Page 1 of 126
Next Page