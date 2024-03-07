You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
CANADA: YYC Food & Drink Experience, Edmonton Craft Beer Festival, Jasper Canadian Rockies Half Marathon, and More

March 7, 2024

GLOBAL: Tripleseat, a cloud-based sales and event management software for the hospitality industry, unveiled Tripleseat Tickets this week, aiming to deliver a powerful event registration and ticketing solution designed specifically for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. This new product aims to empower restaurants and hotels to create and promote their events and experiences with a cohesive platform that will drive revenue.

CALGARY: The YYC Food & Drink Experience is one of Calgary’s premier culinary festivals celebrating the city’s exciting food and beverage scene, along with the talented chefs, sommeliers, bartenders, and local producers contributing to the city’s culinary culture. YYC EXP 2024 will feature some of Calgary’s top restaurants offering multicourse set menus ranging from $25-$45, along with a packed schedule of curated event experiences. The festival takes places March 15-31.

The Military Museums Foundation invites visitors to attend its International Women’s Day event March 8, which explores the theme of inspiring inclusion through a military lens. This evening will focus on the unique perspectives of military spouses, among other topics. Expect guest speakers, refreshments, and honest discussions about supporting a Canadian military member at home.

EDMONTON: The Edmonton Craft Beer Festival, taking place March 8-9 at the Edmonton Expo Centre, will feature more than 500 beers from over 100 breweries. Visitors can also attend Brew Master Seminars to hear from the experts, savor chocolate and cheese pairings in the Cooking with Beer Seminars, explore the emerging craft spirit industry in the Distillery District, and more.

JASPER, ALB.: The Jasper Canadian Rockies Half Marathon presented by Pursuit takes place April 27. The course will take runners through the Canadian Rockies and Jasper National Park. Those who wish to watch the race can participate in auxiliary events and family-friendly activities throughout the weekend. 

