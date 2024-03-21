GLOBAL: Mandarin Oriental announced the appointment of Alex Schellenberger as senior vice president, brand, to support the strategic vision of Mandarin Oriental to elevate its brand presence and increase its desirability as a luxury hospitality brand. In this newly created global role, Schellenberger will join the group leadership team. Most recently, Schellenberger held the position of global chief marketing officer for Accor based in Paris.

NATIONAL: Destination Canada announced the launch of a new, three-year International Convention Attraction Fund (ICAF) in a strategic move meant to bolster Canada’s global competitiveness in attracting major international conventions, conferences, and events to Canada. The ICAF will provide financial commitments for bids on major international conventions. The financial support and backing from Destination Canada aims to greatly improve each applicant’s chances of winning their respective bids.

EDMONTON: Downtown Defrost is back. The winter festival takes place March 29-30 for a celebration of dance, music, and culture. The event will take place in Churchill Square, with after-parties at The Starlite Room and Chvrch of John. The daytime portion of the festival in Churchill Square are open to all ages.

TORONTO: Formula 1 announced that Toronto has been selected to host the North American premiere of The F1 Exhibition. The all-new F1 Exhibition opens May 3 and will run until early summer at Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto. Boasting a wide range of exclusive contributions from the sport's most legendary teams and personalities, highlights will include iconic Formula 1 race cars from different eras, as well as never-before-seen artifacts and video material.

VANCOUVER: Rocky Mountaineer is looking to the second generation as the luxury train company celebrates its 34th year of operations. As a family-owned business, this tourism icon will see Tristan Armstrong, son of founder Peter Armstrong, step into the role of CEO. Tristan has served on the board of directors since 2016. He previously worked in numerous roles on Rocky Mountaineer's operations and guest experience teams.

