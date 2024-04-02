US: CEMA's New VP, Sphere's New Hire, InCyber Forum Headed to San Antonio, and More

April 2, 2024

GLOBAL: Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI), a luxury global sales organization spanning the spectrum of hospitality, welcomed Alan Love as regional vice president of sales, international markets. Love has more than 30 years of group sales and hospitality experience, including with Mandarin Oriental in Riviera Maya, Mexico; Rosewood Hotels & Resorts where he had sales responsibility for the U.S., Caribbean, and Mexico; and recently with Fairmont overseeing sales strategies and negotiations for FIFA officials and invitees.

NATIONAL: PCMA and CEMA President and CEO Sherrif Karamat announced that Brian Mason has been appointed CEMA’s vice president of strategy and operations. A longtime CEMA member and former advisory board member, Mason will lead the CEMA team and collaboratively work with the CEMA Advisory Board to execute CEMA’s vision and lead growth initiatives, including brand marketing, new program development, events, membership growth and retention, and ongoing community engagement.

LAS VEGAS: Sphere Entertainment Co. announced that Ned McNeilage, an award-winning creative leader with more than 30 years of experience, has joined the company as chief creative officer of Sphere. In this new role, McNeilage will help shape the creative and brand strategy for Sphere. He will lead Sphere’s in-house creative design studio and brand teams, overseeing all Sphere brand strategy and creative. He will also be responsible for content that runs on the Exosphere, the venue’s fully programmable LED exterior.

SAN ANTONIO: Visit San Antonio and the InCyber Forum, host and convener of Europe’s largest annual cybersecurity conference, announced the upcoming launch of the first-ever U.S. edition of the forum, taking place June 17-18, 2025, in the Alamo City. The annual InCyber Forum conference in Lille, France, is a 20,000-person event representing professionals from 82 countries across the entire digital ecosystem, ranging from traditional cybersecurity, data protection, combating cybercrime, investing in emerging technologies, advancing workforce development, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO: San Francisco Travel Association released its 2023 visitor impact results and an updated 2024 forecast at its annual marketing conference, held last week at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. The conference also featured presentations and panel discussions on artifical intelligence and other pioneering technologies and initiatives shaping the visitor experience and destination sales and marketing.

