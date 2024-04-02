GLOBAL: Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI), a luxury global sales organization spanning the spectrum of hospitality, welcomed Alan Love as regional vice president of sales, international markets. Love has more than 30 years of group sales and hospitality experience, including with Mandarin Oriental in Riviera Maya, Mexico; Rosewood Hotels & Resorts where he had sales responsibility for the U.S., Caribbean, and Mexico; and recently with Fairmont overseeing sales strategies and negotiations for FIFA officials and invitees.

EDMONTON: The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced that the second WNBA Canada Game presented by Tangerine will feature the Los Angeles Sparks and the Seattle Storm, playing a preseason game on May 5 at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Tickets are on sale now. Additional supporting partners of the 2024 WNBA Canada Game presented by Tangerine include the Canadian Tire Corporation and Explore Edmonton.

MONTREAL: ADM Aéroports de Montréal announced changes to its board of directors with the appointment of Marie-Hélène Nolet as chair of the board, succeeding Mélanie Kau, whose term as a director expires May 2. In accordance with the organization's bylaws and governance principles, this appointment will take effect following ADM's Annual General Meeting, which will be held the same day. Nolet has been a member of ADM's board of directors since 2019 and is a member of its audit and risk management committee.

OTTAWA: World Trails Conference, taking place this fall in Ottawa, announced its speaker lineup. The conference, hosted by Trans Canada Trail, will be a gathering of outdoor enthusiasts, experts, and advocates from around the world. This is the first time in its history the conference will be hosted in North America. The first three keynote speakers announced for this event—which runs Sept. 30 to Oct. 3—are filmmaker Dianne Whelan, Canadian conservationist Harvey Locke, and EUROPARC Federation executive director Carol Ritchie.

VICTORIA, B.C.: The 49th edition of the Greater Victoria Flower Count ended March 13 with a multibillion bloom bouquet. Community and elementary school engagement was strong, with 38 billion blossoms counted over the weeklong event. For the second year in a row, the winner of the “bloomingest” community was the town of Sidney, with a total of 17.4 billion blossoms counted. The runner-up community this year is the city of Victoria, with 15.9 billion blossoms counted.

