NATIONAL: In lieu of a traditional runway show and to better engage with Gen Z and millennial consumers, David’s Bridal announced its fall 2024 collection via an all-digital strategy on TikTok earlier this week. In a first-of-its-kind reveal, part of Bridal Fashion Week, Jessica Vestal—a star of Love Is Blind season six—unveiled the collection on the social platform. Brides can now preorder the new styles directly from the David’s Bridal website for the first time.

NEW YORK: House Down Productions (HDP), which provides Broadway entertainment for events, has launched. Owner and music director Greg Kenna created the company both to bring Broadway to a larger audience and also to create job opportunities for his Broadway colleagues. HDP offers bespoke packages featuring Broadway veterans from shows like Wicked, The Book of Mormon, Waitress, and Newsies.

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIF: Pebble Peach Food & Wine kicks off today and runs through Sunday. This year’s event brings together more than 150 wine and spirits producers and 100 chefs from across the country, with events taking place across Pebble Beach Resorts all weekend. Presented by The Pebble Beach Company Foundation, the festival helps support the local community by raising funds for Monterey County’s youth-focused nonprofits.

SAN DIEGO: Registration is now open for SommCon, a symposium and trade show for wine, beer, and spirits professionals. The gathering will take place at San Diego’s Town and Country Resort Oct. 5-7 and will include more than 30 workshops and master classes spanning six tracks, including tasting techniques, climate and sustainability, and business management. There are expected to be more than 1,000 buyers, importers, and disturbers at an on-site marketplace.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.: Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch has introduced new well-being-focused group experiences for 2024. The new activities range from pickleball tournaments (which take place on the resort’s eight newly resurfaced pickleball courts) to group fitness classes led by local professional instructors. The resort has also debuted new group fitness classes including all-levels yoga and movement meditation, Pilates, a cross-training boot camp, deep stretch, and mobility sessions.

