GLOBAL: PLAY Hockey, a global leader in youth hockey events, announced a new partnership with Team IP. The partnership will make Team IP the official awards and gifts supplier of PLAY Hockey. Team IP is a merchandiser for amateur sports, servicing over 2,200 events annually. Team IP provides decorated apparel and branded promotional products for its three divisions: championship events, digital services, and corporate identity programs.

ANAHEIM, CALIF.: The Anaheim Transportation Network (ATN) opened its solar-powered EV charging hub, The Charge, which provides charging for ATN’s fleet of 80 battery electric buses. The facility marks a significant achievement for the Anaheim-based public transit system on its path to becoming the region’s first all-electric bus fleet. ATN worked with bp pulse to lead the design and construction of the charging depot. Now in operation, bp pulse will provide real-time monitoring of EV charging operations, ensuring chargers are operated at the right time to recharge vehicles, manage utility power requirements, track bus and charging data, and coordinate with the solar and battery components to optimize energy usage.

INDIANAPOLIS: Hotel Nickel Plate Fishers, Tapestry Collection by Hilton opened April 24 in the Nickel Plate District of Fishers, Ind. The 116-room upscale hotel spans five stories and offers a full-service restaurant and direct access to the Nickel Plate Trail. The property is a piece of the Fishers 2040 comprehensive plan, which reimagines the suburb's downtown area as a sustainable, pedestrian-friendly downtown city core where residents and visitors can live, work, and play.

LAS VEGAS: To recognize Clark County School District (CCSD) students who never received a traditional high school graduation celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Circa Resort & Casino will host the 2020 Stadium Swim Grad Splash at its year-round pool amphitheater Stadium Swim on June 14. CCSD high school class of 2020 alumni and current staff can enjoy Champagne showers, complimentary food and beverage, complimentary rideshare, and more. The school with the highest number of students and staff in attendance will be awarded a grant of $10,000, made possible by PRIME Hydration.

ORLANDO, FLA.: The mixed-use project to be developed adjacent to Kia Center in downtown Orlando will be named Westcourt. It will feature 270 high-rise residences; a 260-key full-service hotel; up to 300,000 square feet of Class A office space; 120,000 square feet of entertainment, dining, and retail; a 3,500-capacity live event venue; multiple meeting spaces; and a 1,140-stall parking garage. The project will also include 1.5 acres of outdoor common area, including a 28,000-square-foot urban living room at the heart of the site.

