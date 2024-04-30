GLOBAL: PLAY Hockey, a global leader in youth hockey events, announced a new partnership with Team IP. The partnership will make Team IP the official awards and gifts supplier of PLAY Hockey. Team IP is a merchandiser for amateur sports, servicing over 2,200 events annually. Team IP provides decorated apparel and branded promotional products for its three divisions: championship events, digital services, and corporate identity programs.

OTTAWA: Ottawa Tourism and The Hague & Partners Convention Bureau announced the renewal of their memorandum of understanding (MOU), which was originally signed five years ago. The partnership exists to identify and win business events that are strategically aligned to both destinations through joint sales activity, creation of joint research and intelligence, identification of new clients where both cities would be of interest, and identification and introduction to historic clients of either city that would interest the other.

TORONTO: Destination Toronto announced the appointment of Andrew Weir as president and CEO, effective May 1. Weir has been an integral member of the leadership team at Destination Toronto for the past 18 years, most recently as executive vice president, where he led strategic partnerships between the tourism industry, broader business leadership, and government. Prior to that, as chief marketing officer, Weir championed an organizational transformation to align sales and marketing through brand storytelling.

Exhibition Place announced the launch of its newest summer event series, the Your Yard Series. The event lineup aims to bring together the Toronto community with a series of free or low-cost community events, activities, and unique experiences for all ages and interests. The series kicks off with the annual Jane's Walk on May 4, when visitors can embark on guided walking tours to explore the many iconic buildings in and around Exhibition Place. Other events on the docket include yoga in the park, music in the park, storytelling workshops, and more.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Two individuals received awards from Destination Greater Victoria for their significant contributions to the Greater Victoria visitor economy. The awards were presented at the Destination Greater Victoria Annual General Meeting on April 26. Charlayne Thornton-Joe was the recipient of the Miracle Award, and Geoff Dickson was the recipient of the Life Member Award. Thornton-Joe has held roles at Laurel Point Inn, Oak Bay Marina, and Dunsmuir Lodge, and then served on the Victoria City Council for 20 years, starting in 2002. Through her work, Thornton-Joe has brought Chinatown and the tourism industry closer together. Dickson served as president and CEO of Victoria International Airport from January 2011 until his retirement in October 2023. During his tenure, YYJ was one of the fastest-growing airports in the country.

