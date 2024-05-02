Take our latest survey for the chance to win a $250 gift card!
US: Thompson Houston Opens Spa, Lake Tahoe Resort's New Restaurant, Around the World Embassy Tour, and More

May 2, 2024

GLOBAL: Destinations International, a resource for destination organizations, announced the release of its 2023 Annual Report. The report highlights a record-breaking year with 107 new destination organization members, expanding DI's reach across 30 countries and territories, and the introduction of the Community Vitality Wheel, a new tool to illustrate the essential role of destination organizations in community vitality.

HOUSTON: Thompson Houston, a new luxury hotel that overlooks scenic Buffalo Bayou Park, unveiled the new Thompson Spa. Spanning across an entire floor dedicated to wellness, Thompson Spa is Houston’s new destination for advanced skincare and the debut spa for the esteemed Pietro Simone treatments and products in Texas. The spa offers six grand treatment suites and a “disruptive luxury” ethos that provides a diverse, inclusive, and heart-centered spa experience.  

INCLINE VILLAGE, NEV.: Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino, a resort nestled in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and on the shore of North Lake Tahoe, announced a brand-new dining experience, Osteria Sierra. The new restaurant concept debuted March 15 and features an elevated dining experience with a fusion of Italian and Alpine themes. Osteria Sierra is located in the main resort building next to Tahoe Provisions. The restaurant, previously named Sierra Café, has been transformed through a renovation to feature new decor and seating.

SAN FRANCISCO: The San Francisco Travel Association, Advance SF, and the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce announced a new coalition building off the nationally recognized It All Starts Here movement created by Advance SF in 2023. Joined by other leading civic and community partners, It All Starts Here will continue to highlight San Francisco’s role as an innovative and thriving hub for residents, businesses, and visitors.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The coveted Around the World Embassy Tour takes place this Saturday, May 4, starting at 10 a.m. More than 55 embassies will open their doors to the public. Participants can travel the world as they experience the food, art, dance, fashion, and music of different countries. In the past, visitors have been treated to karate demonstrations, sari-wrapping lessons, dance performances, and more.

