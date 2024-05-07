Take our latest survey for the chance to win a $250 gift card!
US: VidCon's Speaker Lineup, Cooking Live in Boston, The Venetian's Renovations, and More

May 7, 2024

ANAHEIM, CALIF.: VidCon—where top digital creators, platform innovators, and their fans converge in one place—revealed key executives and creator economy leaders from major social and digital media platforms who will attend this year’s event. In addition to title sponsor YouTube, the flagship event in Anaheim will see speakers and activations from the White House Office of Digital Strategy, the upcoming Disney+ movie Descendants: The Rise of Red, the NFL, Paramount, Meta, Visa, Night Management, Spotify, Betches Media, Theorist Inc., Roblox, TikTok, MGA Entertainment, State Farm, and more. The event takes place June 26-29 at the Anaheim Convention Center. 

BOSTON: Cooking Live is back in Boston for a night of culinary magic on May 20. Hosted by Iron Chef Ming Tsai at the recently renovated Kimpton Marlowe Hotel, this year’s event boasts an extra-special celebrity guest, chef, restaurateur, and Emmy-winning TV host: Guy Fieri. Culinary legends and renowned chefs will demo their best dishes, discuss their favorite wine pairings, and craft signature cocktails for a multicourse, live dining experience like no other.

LAS VEGAS: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas has unveiled the largest and most expensive hotel renovation in history as it celebrates its 25th anniversary this month. As the property continues to elevate and evolve, this milestone comes on the heels of a momentous $1.5 billion reinvestment project, which will touch nearly every aspect of the resort. Available for stays beginning in September, all 4,000 suites in The Venetian towers, including signature suites, will be completely updated. Other projects debuting this year include The Palazzo High Limit Lounge, the fully redesigned sports book complete with a multiyear naming rights partnership with Yahoo, and a brand-new poker room that will debut this summer. 

O‘AHU, HAWAII: Oahu’s first adults-only hotel, Romer House Waikiki, will open its doors June 1. Nestled in the heart of lively Waikiki Beach, the new property will offer midcentury-inspired interiors, a dining concept by TableOne Hospitality called Izakaya 855-Aloha, curated local art partnerships, wellness programs, recreational amenities, and a pool retreat.

PARK CITY, UTAH: Pendry Park City, the ski-in, ski-out mountain resort from Pendry Hotels & Resorts located in Canyons Village, announced the appointment of John Rolfs to the role of general manager. Rolfs arrives well equipped to oversee all operations on property, with a wealth of knowledge from his 28-year career in hospitality that includes over two decades with The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, most recently as general manager of The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort.

