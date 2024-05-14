GLOBAL: Soundings, a talent platform for connecting organizations with relevant freelance and full-time talent in the business event industry, announced the launch of Soundings Elevate, offering career coaching services designed to elevate the careers of business event professionals. The career coaching products are designed to accelerate career advancement and progression into leadership roles by providing a safe space for individuals to overcome personal barriers such as limiting beliefs and lack of confidence, while also addressing organizational and social challenges like inadequate mentorship and limited networking opportunities.

ATLANTA: Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park in downtown Atlanta announced a comprehensive renovation and rebranding. The property completed a refurbishment of 600 suites and added a new collection of signature suites designed to celebrate Atlanta’s iconic attractions. The hotel also officially changed its name from Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center to Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park.

DENVER: Denver will soon be home to a new outdoor event venue. Debuting this fall in the heart of Denver’s Cherry Creek North neighborhood, The Peak will be a brand-new outdoor event space spanning the sixth floor of Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek. It'll offer breathtaking views of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains and the Denver skyline while maintaining privacy for large or intimate gatherings. The Peak will be a newly constructed, 1,845-square-foot space that can host up to 130 guests.

IRVINE, CALIF.: Hyatt Regency Irvine announced an extensive $55 million transformation encapsulating all meeting spaces ranging from 2,310 square feet to 14,660 square feet, public areas, rooms and suites, and more. Additionally, the hotel now offers a complete buyout of its new elevated pool area, which will be completed this month. The hotel’s 50,000 square feet of event space—including the largest ballroom in southern Orange County—aims to blend its Southern California location with unique design elements, expansive layouts, and interesting backdrops.

NEW YORK: TrivWorks, a provider of corporate trivia entertainment and team building, is making its roster of seasoned professional emcee talent available to planners seeking event hosting services of all kinds. TrivWorks' new Emcee Bureau connects planners nationwide with highly experienced professional emcees who are qualified to manage the challenging demands of event hosting. It is designed to support companies and organizations seeking emcees with strong stage presence and public speaking skills to lead important events both in person and online.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]