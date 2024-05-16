Take our latest survey for the chance to win a $250 gift card!
Are you tracking the right metrics for event marketing success? Share your thoughts and enter to win $250 Amazon gift card.

US: Convene 4 Climate, The NAMA Show 2024, Fontainebleau Miami Beach's New Convention Center, and More

May 16, 2024

GLOBAL: At IMEX Frankfurt, PCMA’s Sherrif Karamat and SANCBE co-chair Matthias Schultze announced Convene 4 Climate, the global business events industry’s inaugural sustainability conference, will be open to curated participation in a workshop-based environment. This exclusive gathering, taking place Oct. 2-3 in Barcelona, Spain, aims to drive responsibility, harness the power of technology, and deliver transformative solutions to address the persistent challenges of climate change. Interested participants are encouraged to submit an expression of interest as the event is targeting a diverse and influential community of sustainability leaders.

DALLAS: The National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) closed the doors on its record-breaking event in Dallas at The NAMA Show 2024 last week. NAMA’s annual trade show—held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center—was the largest event in the association’s history, exceeding existing metrics in all categories. Throughout the three-day event, attendees explored the latest innovations, products, and services on the largest exhibit floor in the event’s history.

MIAMI: Fontainebleau Miami Beach will celebrate one of the most significant expansions in its seven-decade history with the opening of the all-new Coastal Convention Center in Q4 2024. Spanning five stories and 45,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art facility will feature a versatile, modern design to elevate customized business and leisure events—ranging from personal and intimate to grand, large-scale events—within Miami’s booming social and convention tourism industry.

NASHVILLE, TENN.: Waymore’s Guest House and Casual Club announced the appointment of Avi Niego as the new general manager. With over 18 years of leadership in the hospitality industry, Niego brings a wealth of experience managing lifestyle hotels, mixed-use properties, and innovative food and beverage concepts across the country. In his new role, Niego will cultivate an atmosphere that celebrates the hyperlocal community of East Nashville.

NEW YORK: Convene and City Cruises announced a new cross-referral partnership in select U.S. cities, which will allow Convene clients to add a highly experiential outing to their corporate meeting or event, and City Cruises to help corporate clients source an alternative meeting or conference venue for their professional events. As part of the partnership, Convene meeting and event clients interested in adding a dining cruise or private charter as an off-site component to their event will receive a preferred rate from City Cruises. City Cruises corporate clients looking for an additional meeting or conference venue for professional events will receive a preferred day rate from Convene.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Corona Canada's Accessing Paradise Pledge, Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24, Victoria Airport's New Control Tower, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Omni Atlanta's Renovation and Rebrand, a New Rooftop Venue in Denver, TrivWorks Emcee Bureau, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Indigenous Tourism Fund, ComediHa! in Montreal, Canadian Canoe Museum's New Facility, and More
Industry Buzz
US: BCD Meetings & Events' New AI Tool, Fanatics Fest NYC, El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen's Renovation, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Corona Canada's Accessing Paradise Pledge, Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24, Victoria Airport's New Control Tower, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Omni Atlanta's Renovation and Rebrand, a New Rooftop Venue in Denver, TrivWorks Emcee Bureau, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Indigenous Tourism Fund, ComediHa! in Montreal, Canadian Canoe Museum's New Facility, and More
Industry Buzz
US: BCD Meetings & Events' New AI Tool, Fanatics Fest NYC, El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen's Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide, Québec Event Prof Receives Hilton Award, Formula 1 Exhibition Toronto Opens, and More
Industry Buzz
US: VidCon's Speaker Lineup, Cooking Live in Boston, The Venetian's Renovations, and More
Most Popular
Sports
Behind the Build of the Record-Breaking 2024 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
Event Design & Decor
8 Wow-Worthy Event Ideas BizBash Spotted on Instagram
Strategy
Checking In: How Are You Using AI in Your Day-to-Day Job?
Event Design & Decor
How Dozens of Competitive Vendors Worked Together for This Over-the-Top Gala
Sports
2024 Kentucky Derby: How the 150-Year-Old Event Stays Fresh with New Experiences and Partnerships
Strategy
Tips for Hosting an Event Inside an Airplane Hangar—Where Not Even the Sky Is the Limit
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Montreal's Cruise Season, Toronto Public Library Foundation Fundraiser, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's Grand Opening Celebration, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Thompson Houston Opens Spa, Lake Tahoe Resort's New Restaurant, Around the World Embassy Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Trans Canada Trail's New CEO, C2 Montreal, Vancouver Airport's Neurodiverse Initiatives, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hotel Nickel Plate Opens, 2020 Stadium Swim Grad Splash, Orlando's Sports District Named, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Toronto's New CEO, Your Yard Series at Exhibition Place, Destination Greater Victoria Awards, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Estancia La Jolla's Renovation, CityPickle Returns to NYC, Pennsylvania Convention Center's Sustainability Report, and More
Page 1 of 130
Next Page