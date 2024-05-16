GLOBAL: At IMEX Frankfurt, PCMA’s Sherrif Karamat and SANCBE co-chair Matthias Schultze announced Convene 4 Climate, the global business events industry’s inaugural sustainability conference, will be open to curated participation in a workshop-based environment. This exclusive gathering, taking place Oct. 2-3 in Barcelona, Spain, aims to drive responsibility, harness the power of technology, and deliver transformative solutions to address the persistent challenges of climate change. Interested participants are encouraged to submit an expression of interest as the event is targeting a diverse and influential community of sustainability leaders.

DALLAS: The National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) closed the doors on its record-breaking event in Dallas at The NAMA Show 2024 last week. NAMA’s annual trade show—held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center—was the largest event in the association’s history, exceeding existing metrics in all categories. Throughout the three-day event, attendees explored the latest innovations, products, and services on the largest exhibit floor in the event’s history.

MIAMI: Fontainebleau Miami Beach will celebrate one of the most significant expansions in its seven-decade history with the opening of the all-new Coastal Convention Center in Q4 2024. Spanning five stories and 45,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art facility will feature a versatile, modern design to elevate customized business and leisure events—ranging from personal and intimate to grand, large-scale events—within Miami’s booming social and convention tourism industry.

NASHVILLE, TENN.: Waymore’s Guest House and Casual Club announced the appointment of Avi Niego as the new general manager. With over 18 years of leadership in the hospitality industry, Niego brings a wealth of experience managing lifestyle hotels, mixed-use properties, and innovative food and beverage concepts across the country. In his new role, Niego will cultivate an atmosphere that celebrates the hyperlocal community of East Nashville.

NEW YORK: Convene and City Cruises announced a new cross-referral partnership in select U.S. cities, which will allow Convene clients to add a highly experiential outing to their corporate meeting or event, and City Cruises to help corporate clients source an alternative meeting or conference venue for their professional events. As part of the partnership, Convene meeting and event clients interested in adding a dining cruise or private charter as an off-site component to their event will receive a preferred rate from City Cruises. City Cruises corporate clients looking for an additional meeting or conference venue for professional events will receive a preferred day rate from Convene.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]