ATLANTA: Airport concessionaire Paradies Lagardère announced new culinary and retail offerings at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), and Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City (OKC). These first-quarter offerings feature high-quality, sit-down restaurant experiences with local flavor and grab-and-go offerings from top brands.

CHICAGO: City Cruises Chicago, an operator of water-based experiences, announced its lineup of summer offerings. It includes brunch cruises, fireworks dinner cruises, after-dark dance cruises, holiday cruises, and sunset cocktail cruises. Guests can enjoy Chicago’s panoramic views while treated to chef-prepared menus featuring Chicago-inspired libations and mocktails. Cruises take place on Lake Michigan and the Chicago River, allowing guests to enjoy the city from different vantage points.

MILWAUKEE: Arena Americas, a provider of temporary and semipermanent structures and event solutions, announced the extension of its partnership with the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) of America through 2030. This extension reflects the strong synergy cultivated between the companies since the inception of this partnership in 2017. For more than six years, Arena Americas has delivered event infrastructure for the PGA of America’s major championships, including the PGA Championship, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, and the Ryder Cup, which occurs every four years in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO: W San Francisco announced programming for its annual "What She Said" speaker series, aiming to amplify the voices of women in the AI industry and inspire more engagement around the topic of AI in the local community. Taking place at W San Francisco on June 13, the Women in AI event will showcase an inspiring and educational conversation among panelists Yuraimi Abreu, a business strategist for artificial intelligence at Google; Jasmine Collins, a research scientist at Databricks; Amy Yin, a venture partner at defy; Vivienne Wei, COO of Salesforce Data360 Engineering; and Xiuzhu Lin, director of Global Business Advisory, AI at Marriott International.

SAVANNAH, GA.: Visit Savannah's The Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour will visit 11 cities nationwide with a fully immersive marketing experience designed to inspire consumers to consider Savannah, Ga., for their next getaway or meeting. Beginning May 25, Visit Savannah will offer consumers the opportunity to sample Savannah’s rich culture, cuisine, entertainment, and local artisans in their hometown. Visitors will find the Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour, anchored by a branded trolley, at trending events and prevalent locations like the famous Columbus Arts Festival, Daley Plaza in Chicago, the annual Taste of Buffalo, Boston Seaport, and more.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]