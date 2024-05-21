Take our latest survey for the chance to win a $250 gift card!
Are you tracking the right metrics for event marketing success? Share your thoughts and enter to win $250 Amazon gift card.

CANADA: Destination Canada's New Tourism Strategy, Warwick Le Crystal – Montreal Sponsors Art Exhibit, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto's New Spa Offerings

May 21, 2024

NATIONAL: Destination Canada launched a new tourism strategy, named A World of Opportunity, that sets a firm focus on transforming the sector and catapulting Canada back into the top seven global destinations by 2030. The tourism road map is designed to increase Canada's global competitiveness and bring in up to $160 billion in annual revenue by 2030, transcending the traditional constraints that currently cap the tourism industry's potential at $140 billion.

KINGSTON, ONT.: Following an extensive renewal of the building and its exhibits and programming, Bellevue House National Historic Site once again welcomes visitors to explore this historic site that tells broader, more inclusive stories about Canada's first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald. Parks Canada formed working groups with Indigenous partners, culturally diverse members of Kingston and area communities, historical and conservatory experts, and other collaborators to share stories and develop new exhibit content. As a result, the new presentation of the historic house provides a more inclusive interpretation of the past.

MONTREAL: Warwick Le Crystal – Montreal is now a sponsor of the exhibition "Saints, sinners, lovers and fools: three hundred years of Flemish masterworks," which will run at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts June 8 to Oct. 20. This exhibition will offer visitors an immersive exploration of significant Flemish art through the ages, highlighting iconic works and unique artistic treasures. The sponsorship reflects the hotel's commitment to the city's cultural community, as well as its desire to support cultural events of international scope.

Loto-Québec will present the Cabaret Éclats Tremblant circus show at the Casino de Mont-Tremblant this summer. The show, held under a big top, is created by Les 7 Doigts Collective and produced by Groupe 3.14 in collaboration with Féerie du Québec. Performances will begin July 24. The schedule and more information will be posted on the Les Féeries website, and tickets will be on sale May 23.

TORONTO: Epicutis—a professional, medical-grade luxury skincare line by Signum Biosciences—announced its partnership with Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, along with the new Epicutis Lipid Recovery Mask for Eyes, developed in collaboration with the iconic luxury hotel chain. Epicutis' skincare products are now available at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto Spa, nestled in the upscale Yorkville neighborhood. The expansive spa boasts 18 treatment rooms and holds a prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: City Cruises Chicago, W San Francisco's What She Said Speaker Series, Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Convene 4 Climate, The NAMA Show 2024, Fontainebleau Miami Beach's New Convention Center, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Corona Canada's Accessing Paradise Pledge, Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24, Victoria Airport's New Control Tower, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Omni Atlanta's Renovation and Rebrand, a New Rooftop Venue in Denver, TrivWorks Emcee Bureau, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: City Cruises Chicago, W San Francisco's What She Said Speaker Series, Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Convene 4 Climate, The NAMA Show 2024, Fontainebleau Miami Beach's New Convention Center, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Corona Canada's Accessing Paradise Pledge, Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24, Victoria Airport's New Control Tower, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Omni Atlanta's Renovation and Rebrand, a New Rooftop Venue in Denver, TrivWorks Emcee Bureau, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Indigenous Tourism Fund, ComediHa! in Montreal, Canadian Canoe Museum's New Facility, and More
Industry Buzz
US: BCD Meetings & Events' New AI Tool, Fanatics Fest NYC, El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen's Renovation, and More
Most Popular
Sports
Behind the Build of the Record-Breaking 2024 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix
Programming & Entertainment
Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
North America
6 Emerging Hotel Trends for 2024
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Tech Bloom: See Inside Jeff Leatham’s New Immersive Floral Exhibition
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Expedia’s Day-to-Night Activation at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
32 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Adidas, Red Bull, STARZ, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide, Québec Event Prof Receives Hilton Award, Formula 1 Exhibition Toronto Opens, and More
Industry Buzz
US: VidCon's Speaker Lineup, Cooking Live in Boston, The Venetian's Renovations, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Montreal's Cruise Season, Toronto Public Library Foundation Fundraiser, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's Grand Opening Celebration, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Thompson Houston Opens Spa, Lake Tahoe Resort's New Restaurant, Around the World Embassy Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Trans Canada Trail's New CEO, C2 Montreal, Vancouver Airport's Neurodiverse Initiatives, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hotel Nickel Plate Opens, 2020 Stadium Swim Grad Splash, Orlando's Sports District Named, and More
Page 1 of 130
Next Page