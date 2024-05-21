NATIONAL: Destination Canada launched a new tourism strategy, named A World of Opportunity, that sets a firm focus on transforming the sector and catapulting Canada back into the top seven global destinations by 2030. The tourism road map is designed to increase Canada's global competitiveness and bring in up to $160 billion in annual revenue by 2030, transcending the traditional constraints that currently cap the tourism industry's potential at $140 billion.

KINGSTON, ONT.: Following an extensive renewal of the building and its exhibits and programming, Bellevue House National Historic Site once again welcomes visitors to explore this historic site that tells broader, more inclusive stories about Canada's first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald. Parks Canada formed working groups with Indigenous partners, culturally diverse members of Kingston and area communities, historical and conservatory experts, and other collaborators to share stories and develop new exhibit content. As a result, the new presentation of the historic house provides a more inclusive interpretation of the past.

MONTREAL: Warwick Le Crystal – Montreal is now a sponsor of the exhibition "Saints, sinners, lovers and fools: three hundred years of Flemish masterworks," which will run at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts June 8 to Oct. 20. This exhibition will offer visitors an immersive exploration of significant Flemish art through the ages, highlighting iconic works and unique artistic treasures. The sponsorship reflects the hotel's commitment to the city's cultural community, as well as its desire to support cultural events of international scope.

Loto-Québec will present the Cabaret Éclats Tremblant circus show at the Casino de Mont-Tremblant this summer. The show, held under a big top, is created by Les 7 Doigts Collective and produced by Groupe 3.14 in collaboration with Féerie du Québec. Performances will begin July 24. The schedule and more information will be posted on the Les Féeries website, and tickets will be on sale May 23.

TORONTO: Epicutis—a professional, medical-grade luxury skincare line by Signum Biosciences—announced its partnership with Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, along with the new Epicutis Lipid Recovery Mask for Eyes, developed in collaboration with the iconic luxury hotel chain. Epicutis' skincare products are now available at Four Seasons Hotel Toronto Spa, nestled in the upscale Yorkville neighborhood. The expansive spa boasts 18 treatment rooms and holds a prestigious Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating.

