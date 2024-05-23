Memorial Weekend special—double your chances to win $250! Take the survey.
US: Ritz-Carlton Naples' New Tennis Center, ArtsConnection's 2024 Benefit, Expo! Expo! Looking for Presenters, and More

May 23, 2024

GLOBAL: TAFER Hotels & Resorts—a leisure and hospitality company with hotels, luxury resorts, and boutique villas throughout Mexico—announced the launch of TAFER Live!, a new music vacation series featuring a variety of notable artists across top genres. It will launch with a concert by Grammy-nominated artist Robin Thicke, as a part of a six-night experiential vacation in Cancun Aug. 18-24, followed by Elle King in September, and a to-be-confirmed artist in October.

LOS ANGELES: IAEE Expo! Expo! 2024 is now looking for presenters. The annual event, taking place this year at the Los Angeles Convention Center, has put out a call for speakers to inspire, educate, and motivate members of the worldwide exhibition and event industry. Share your experiences, insights, and practical advice with colleagues eager to overcome challenges, discover new approaches, and advance their careers. Submissions close June 7.

NAPLES, FLA.: World-renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón announced a strategic partnership to open the first Mouratoglou Tennis Center in Florida in early summer 2024. A variety of training camps, private lessons, leagues, and retreats aim to deliver a premium tennis experience for both resort guests and members utilizing the "Mouratoglou methodology," based on customization and unparalleled instruction to enhance the skills of every level of player.

NEW YORK: ArtsConnection's 2024 benefit - Art is the Heart of Life Festival will take place Wednesday, June 5, at the IAC Building. The benefit—curated by acclaimed event planner, designer, and ArtsConnection board member David Monn—will welcome guests to experience a festival-inspired evening celebrating the organization's 45th anniversary. The event will celebrate the five boroughs' food, culture, and art forms, encouraging guests to roam through an immersive, experiential space featuring performances by jazz phenom Peter Cincotti, trailblazing puppeteer Basil Twist, New York Chinese Cultural Center dancers, and other artists. 

OLYMPIC VALLEY, CALIF.: Everline Resort & Spa, a year-round mountain resort in North Lake Tahoe, announced Matt Hale as its new executive chef. Hale returns to the property after working in multiple culinary positions at the resort nearly 20 years ago. In his position, Hale will oversee the resort’s food operations, from managing the curation of menus at the on-site restaurants to managing banquet operations for meetings and events.

