GLOBAL: Global experience agency MAS (part of The Opus Group) announced the promotions of Melissa Mahon and Aaron Levinthal to chief operating officer and chief experiential officer, respectively. Mahon most recently served as executive vice president of business and operations, while Levinthal most recently served as executive vice president of production.

LAS VEGAS: James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel has found his second home on the Strip and will introduce a new dining destination at Paris Las Vegas. Following the success of Dominique Ansel Las Vegas, which opened at Caesars Palace in October 2022, Dominique Ansel Marché is set to debut in fall 2024. Inspired by the sidewalk markets in France, Dominique Ansel Marché will offer croissants and viennoiserie baked fresh each morning, made-to-order crepes, seasonal fresh fruit tarts and cakes, ice cream, and more.

NEW ORLEANS: The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority has approved two resolutions critical to moving forward with the development of a 1,000-room headquarters hotel for the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. In addition to accepting a formal letter of intent with Omni Hotels & Resorts to own and operate the hotel, last week the authority voted to approve a purchase and sale agreement for property at Convention Center Boulevard and Andrew Higgins Boulevard. The site, currently operated as the Sugar Mill event venue, is immediately across the street from the convention center and is the preferred site for the new headquarters hotel.

NEW YORK: Now through September, the Nordstrom NYC flagship store invites guests to take an outdoor intermission between shopping at the newly unveiled The Summer Terrace @ Nordstrom, a redesigned space that takes cues from Aperol and Miraval rosé. Nestled on the fifth floor, this limited-time outdoor pop-up at Bistro Verde aims to transport guests into an idyllic European retreat. It features 48 seats and additional lounge seating, a bocce ball court, and specialty cocktail and culinary offerings, including a dedicated spritz menu and small bites.

PHILADELPHIA: The Pump House, the newest event venue on Philadelphia’s Main Line, is now open. The 12,000-square-foot historic riverside venue is the first from BE Hospitality’s restaurateur and designer Fia Berisha and acclaimed chef, author, James Beard Award finalist, and Top Chef winner Nick Elmi. It offers a picturesque backdrop for events across five distinct spaces that can host corporate events, intimate gatherings, and larger parties ranging from 20 to 350 guests.

