US: Promotions at MAS, New Convention Hotel in New Orleans, New Event Venue in Philly, and More

May 28, 2024

GLOBAL: Global experience agency MAS (part of The Opus Group) announced the promotions of Melissa Mahon and Aaron Levinthal to chief operating officer and chief experiential officer, respectively. Mahon most recently served as executive vice president of business and operations, while Levinthal most recently served as executive vice president of production.

LAS VEGAS: James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel has found his second home on the Strip and will introduce a new dining destination at Paris Las Vegas. Following the success of Dominique Ansel Las Vegas, which opened at Caesars Palace in October 2022, Dominique Ansel Marché is set to debut in fall 2024. Inspired by the sidewalk markets in France, Dominique Ansel Marché will offer croissants and viennoiserie baked fresh each morning, made-to-order crepes, seasonal fresh fruit tarts and cakes, ice cream, and more. 

NEW ORLEANS: The Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority has approved two resolutions critical to moving forward with the development of a 1,000-room headquarters hotel for the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. In addition to accepting a formal letter of intent with Omni Hotels & Resorts to own and operate the hotel, last week the authority voted to approve a purchase and sale agreement for property at Convention Center Boulevard and Andrew Higgins Boulevard. The site, currently operated as the Sugar Mill event venue, is immediately across the street from the convention center and is the preferred site for the new headquarters hotel.  

NEW YORK: Now through September, the Nordstrom NYC flagship store invites guests to take an outdoor intermission between shopping at the newly unveiled The Summer Terrace @ Nordstrom, a redesigned space that takes cues from Aperol and Miraval rosé. Nestled on the fifth floor, this limited-time outdoor pop-up at Bistro Verde aims to transport guests into an idyllic European retreat. It features 48 seats and additional lounge seating, a bocce ball court, and specialty cocktail and culinary offerings, including a dedicated spritz menu and small bites.

PHILADELPHIA: The Pump House, the newest event venue on Philadelphia’s Main Line, is now open. The 12,000-square-foot historic riverside venue is the first from BE Hospitality’s restaurateur and designer Fia Berisha and acclaimed chef, author, James Beard Award finalist, and Top Chef winner Nick Elmi. It offers a picturesque backdrop for events across five distinct spaces that can host corporate events, intimate gatherings, and larger parties ranging from 20 to 350 guests.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canadian Tourism Data Collective, Doors Open Ottawa, New Cocktail Bar in Québec City, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Ritz-Carlton Naples' New Tennis Center, ArtsConnection's 2024 Benefit, Expo! Expo! Looking for Presenters, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Airdrie Children's Festival, Montreal's Port in the City Event, Doors Open Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: City Cruises Chicago, W San Francisco's What She Said Speaker Series, Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canadian Tourism Data Collective, Doors Open Ottawa, New Cocktail Bar in Québec City, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Ritz-Carlton Naples' New Tennis Center, ArtsConnection's 2024 Benefit, Expo! Expo! Looking for Presenters, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Airdrie Children's Festival, Montreal's Port in the City Event, Doors Open Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: City Cruises Chicago, W San Francisco's What She Said Speaker Series, Surprisingly Savannah Mobile Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's New Tourism Strategy, Warwick Le Crystal – Montreal Sponsors Art Exhibit, Four Seasons Hotel Toronto's New Spa Offerings
Industry Buzz
US: Convene 4 Climate, The NAMA Show 2024, Fontainebleau Miami Beach's New Convention Center, and More
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Robin Hood's 2024 Benefit Gala Enters 'The Matrix'—with No Glitches but Plenty of Glamour
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 12 Experiential Event Producers Who Want Their Events to Leave a Lasting Impact
Event Design & Decor
The Unexpected Places Top Designers Have Found Event Inspiration
Programming & Entertainment
Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
Event Design & Decor
Do Look Up: 15 Ceiling Designs That Caught Our Eye at Recent Events
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Go Beyond the Screen and See Inside Prime Video’s Immersive 'For Your Consideration' Activation
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Corona Canada's Accessing Paradise Pledge, Toronto’s Version: Taylgate ’24, Victoria Airport's New Control Tower, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Omni Atlanta's Renovation and Rebrand, a New Rooftop Venue in Denver, TrivWorks Emcee Bureau, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Indigenous Tourism Fund, ComediHa! in Montreal, Canadian Canoe Museum's New Facility, and More
Industry Buzz
US: BCD Meetings & Events' New AI Tool, Fanatics Fest NYC, El Dorado Hotel & Kitchen's Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide, Québec Event Prof Receives Hilton Award, Formula 1 Exhibition Toronto Opens, and More
Industry Buzz
US: VidCon's Speaker Lineup, Cooking Live in Boston, The Venetian's Renovations, and More
Page 1 of 130
Next Page