GLOBAL: Inizio Engage announced the launch of its new global experiential agency, Emota, merging Ashfield Event Experiences (AEE) and WRG to create "a global powerhouse." The newly formed agency will leverage the rich heritage and experience of the two companies to provide a full portfolio of services and capabilities serving the healthcare industry and global brands.

ATLANTA: Atlanta Food & Wine Festival will take place Sept. 13-15 in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. Celebrating the theme “Big Top Bazaar,” the festival is back for its 13th year with a carnival-themed weekend filled with culinary and beverage experiences, demos, tasting tents, and more. A percentage of proceeds from each activation will benefit Children of Conservation’s school lunch program, providing nutrient-dense meals for children in Africa.

LAKE GENEVA, WIS.: Grand Geneva Resort & Spa announced the completion of its most recent project: a full renovation of its meeting and event spaces. This includes five large ballrooms, four boardrooms, the ballroom foyer, and public restrooms. Equipped with all-new modern technology and contemporary designs, all meeting and event spaces are now open and available for meetings and events.

LAS VEGAS: Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens unveiled its new summer display, “Higher Love,” on view through Aug. 24. Welcoming the new season with stunning floral arrangements and whimsical hot air balloons, the display draws inspiration from steampunk, European nostalgia, universal love, and the timeless symbolism of nature’s beauty. Each hot air balloon serves as an invitation for visitors to revel in the feelings of renewal and freedom that summertime brings.

MIAMI: Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay, a high-rise hotel situated on Miami’s Biscayne Bay, announced the appointment of Bertha Crucet as director of sales and marketing. In her new role, Crucet will develop and implement sales initiatives and marketing strategies to generate maximum revenue and support the property’s continued growth as it emerges from a $60 million renovation. Most recently, she served as a sales leader for Marriott Multi-Hotel Sales South, leading teams of sales professionals that supported 57 hotels and resorts.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

