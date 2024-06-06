GLOBAL: Inizio Engage announced the launch of its new global experiential agency, Emota, merging Ashfield Event Experiences (AEE) and WRG to create "a global powerhouse." The newly formed agency will leverage the rich heritage and experience of the two companies to provide a full portfolio of services and capabilities serving the healthcare industry and global brands.

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI: Parks Canada officially kicks off the 2024 summer visitor season on Prince Edward Island. In PEI National Park, entry gates, beaches, day-use areas, trails, and washroom facilities are now open to the public. The Interpretation Centre in Greenwich will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Later this year, Parks Canada will open a newly constructed lookout platform and series of interpretive panels at Oceanview that provide an opportunity to learn more about the natural and cultural history of PEI's coastal ecosystem.

MONTREAL: ADM Aéroports de Montréal announced today the launch of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, a world-renowned program designed to help travelers with invisible disabilities who need a little extra patience, attention, and assistance during their passenger journey at the airport.

TORONTO: The Ontario Science Centre's new hands-on exhibition, "Nature All Around Us," explores the ways our daily lives are connected with nature—even in downtown streets, city parks, and urban backyards—featuring immersive environments, hands-on activities, and real specimens. Visitors can learn how trees cool neighborhoods, how streams carry storm water away from homes, and how diverse plants and wildlife thrive above and below the ground.

VANCOUVER: With U.S.-based teams having won the Stanley Cup for the past 31 years, Canada's premier luxury train journey operator, Rocky Mountaineer, is offering Edmonton Oilers players a special Western Canada rail tour incentive if they can win their best-of-seven matchup against the Florida Panthers and bring the Cup back to Canada. The victory tour would start with a celebratory send-off in Edmonton, followed by community celebrations when the players arrive in Jasper, Kamloops, and Vancouver.

