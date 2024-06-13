GLOBAL: Virgin Hotels, the luxury lifestyle hospitality brand by Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, will open its first London hotel on Aug. 1 in Shoreditch. The 120-room London hotel will mark the eighth Virgin Hotels location and the 17th property for the wider Virgin Hotels Collection, which recently announced a new property in Kenya and launched Virgin Hotels Edinburgh and Virgin Hotels New York in 2023.

NATIONAL: Interprefy, a provider of multilingual meeting technology, has launched Interprefy Now, a new product that offers AI-powered instant live translation for small- to medium-sized professional meetings. The feature allows attendees to participate in multilingual discussions using only a smartphone—without needing any prior booking or specialized equipment. The service translates both spoken language and text captions in real time, enabling participants to communicate in their preferred languages during meetings.

MONTREAL: Canada's premier track and field athletes will gather in Montreal for the Bell Track & Field Trials June 26-30. The event will include one local track and field club that earned an athlete meet and greet by winning the Club Challenge; the young club members will be able to interact with athletes like Andre De Grasse, Audrey Leduc, Bianca Borgella, Christopher Morales Williams, and Charles Philibert-Thiboutot.

VANCOUVER: Vancouver's Rosewood Hotel Georgia has reopened following an extensive five-month renovation, which unveiled new culinary concepts including The Georgia Bar. The property also tapped design firm Lillian Wu Studio for the redesign of its 156 rooms and suites, while design firm Ste. Marie Studio redesigned public spaces including the lobby, which now channels the opulence of the Roaring '20s. First opened in 1927 as Hotel Georgia, the property was last renovated in 2011.

Vancouver's new $104 million amphitheater, expected to open in 2026 at the Pacific National Exhibition, is expected to host the FIFA Fan Festival when the World Cup comes to town that summer. The yet-to-be-built venue will seat around 10,000 people and will have a big screen above the stage. This year, the PNE Fair's summer concert series, which is normally held at the current amphitheater, has been moved to the Pacific Coliseum to accommodate construction.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]