OTTAWA: Members of the public are invited to take part in a series of summertime events at Rideau Hall. From the Relief of the Sentries and classical music concerts in the Royal Grove to literacy and Indigenous art activities, there are plenty of free events to entertain and inspire visitors of all ages. Situated only a few minutes from downtown Ottawa and Gatineau, surrounded by stunning grounds, Rideau Hall is one of Canada's most iconic national historic sites. Special events begin June 21.

QUÉBEC CITY: The Delta Québec by Marriott Hotel, located in the heart of Québec City, is nearing the completion of its transformation. With its location just steps from Old Québec, next to the Parliament, and connected to the Québec City Convention Centre by an underground tunnel, it is a preferred choice for business travelers and conference attendees. The hotel has already completed the renovation of its 14 meeting rooms.

TORONTO: PATRÓN Tequila is inviting Canadians to experience a "high-energy collision of technology and artistry" at PATRÓN 360°, an experience set to debut this summer for one weekend only in Toronto and Montreal. The event will offer tequila enthusiasts a "portal to an exclusive escape out of the city and into the heart of Mexico." Expect live DJ sets, premium PATRÓN cocktails, and projection mapping technology. The experience will take place in Toronto July 26-27.

New research recently published in the report "Great Waterfront/Great City: The Waterfront and Toronto's Future" makes a powerful case for the role of the city's waterfront in the economic future of the city and region, especially Toronto's downtown central business district, which continues to suffer from the shift to remote work. The research shows how the waterfront is key to Toronto's economic future, calling for a comprehensive and integrated approach that combines mixed-use development, housing, cultural sites, parks, hotels and restaurants, stadiums, museums, and other attractions to create high-traffic destinations for residents and tourists alike.

VANCOUVER: Web Summit, a global technology events company, announced it is launching a new North American flagship event in Vancouver. The first Web Summit in North America will take place in Vancouver in May 2025 and bring together thousands of international entrepreneurs in tech, unicorn founders, Midas investors, and global media. Web Summit Vancouver succeeds Collision in Toronto and continues the company's mission to support and connect the global technology ecosystem.

