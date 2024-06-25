GLOBAL: Francisco Macedo, currently general manager of Cliveden House in the U.K. and group operations director of Iconic Luxury Hotels, has been promoted to the newly created role of senior vice president of asset management for Iconic Luxury Hotels – International. Iconic Luxury Hotels, part of L+R Hotels, is a family-owned global hotel investment and management company with a portfolio of more than 115 properties across the U.K., Europe, the U.S., and the Caribbean.

BMA House, an award-winning sustainable venue in London, announced its latest initiative to support clients' understanding of the carbon emissions associated with the events they hold, as they transition to net zero. In collaboration with Planet Mark, BMA House now offers a complimentary carbon calculator tool designed to estimate the emissions associated with holding events at the venue.

NEW YORK: Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge—located on the roof of Moxy Times Square—has debuted its new seasonal pop-up, Magic Hour Surf Club, which is open now through September. The all-season rooftop bar has been transformed into a '70s-inspired retro beach, decked with cabana-style seating, beach chairs, surfboards, sunflowers, and a vintage Volkswagen bus. New cocktails and shareable dishes, happy hour offerings, weekly live DJs, and weekend party brunches are now available.

PHILADELPHIA: This winter, Good City Studio and Vero Capital—whose principals launched Philadelphia’s award-winning private members' club Fitler Club—will debut their latest concept inside the historic Turbine Hall at The Battery in Philly's Fishtown neighborhood. A hospitality-driven social sports venue, Ballers aims to bring together Philadelphians through their shared love of sport, both on and off the court. Open to the public, the venue will feature the luxury amenities of a members' club with no membership required, becoming a community hub for sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill sets. The $10 million project will be the first of 50-plus locations the team plans to launch over the next seven to 10 years.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Finalists for Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington’s 2024 RAMMY Awards Wine Program of the Year have events and promotions planned for the second week of July. From Monday, July 8, through Sunday, July 14, the region’s top wine programs will showcase their outstanding in-house offerings. Guests are encouraged to come out and celebrate their favorite watering holes.

