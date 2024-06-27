Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
Connect Marketplace isn't just any conference—it's your gateway to unlimited opportunity. Secure your spot!

US: ADVOC8's New Hire, The Vine Dreams Festival, Death & Co to Open Seattle Location, and More

June 27, 2024

LAS VEGAS: Recognized as a culinary icon around the world, chef Julian Serrano will host a celebratory dinner honoring the 25-year legacy of his award-winning restaurant Picasso at Bellagio Resort & Casino on Aug. 9. The one-night-only Celebrate a Master epicurean event will feature a special menu of Serrano’s revered classics, along with specially designed dishes that showcase his signature flavors and style. A predinner cocktail reception, a special toast with Serrano and guests on the Picasso patio, photo opportunities, and live entertainment will also be part of the evening in the legendary lakeside restaurant.

NEW YORK: ADVOC8, an agency specializing in experiential marketing and strategic brand engagement, announced the hiring of Brian Couch as its president and head of agency. With a distinguished career spanning over 20 years in the experiential marketing industry, Couch joins ADVOC8 from Soho Experiential, where he served as executive vice president of growth. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in aligning the agency’s growth initiatives with its strategic objectives.

Fine Wine Series—a national Black-owned experiential event series—announced its 2024 festival, The Vine Dreams, will take place Sept. 14 at Citi Field. The fest, which expects to welcome more than 2,500 millennial and Gen Z attendees, is a three-hour wine tasting extravaganza that highlights cuisine, wine, and spirits for guests to experience along with interactive games and activity stations, live music, and DJ performances. 

SEATTLE: Death & Co, one of the world’s leading cocktail bars, is opening a Seattle location at RailSpur in summer 2025. Representing Death & Co’s fifth location in the country, the famed cocktail bar will introduce its celebrated brand of hospitality to the Pacific Northwest with a thoughtfully designed space and menu that honor the rich history and culture of Seattle (where Death & Co’s founder and co-owner, David Kaplan, resides). The cocktail bar will be housed on the ground floor of RailSpur’s 419 Occidental Ave. building.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Destination DC (DDC), the official destination marketing organization for Washington, D.C., announced the appointment of Meade Atkeson as chair of the DDC board of directors. Atkeson is currently the area general manager for Royal Sonesta hotels in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore and previously served as vice chairperson of the DDC board.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canada Day, Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, Phillips Backyard Music Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Moxy Times Square Rooftop Pop-Up, Multi-Racket Social Sports Complex Coming to Philly, RAMMY Awards Wine Program of the Year, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: YONEX Canada Open, Ottawa Tourism's New Board of Directors, Queens Harbour to Open in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Destinations International Award Winners, Remix Detroit, HCEA's Kickoff Speaker, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canada Day, Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, Phillips Backyard Music Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Moxy Times Square Rooftop Pop-Up, Multi-Racket Social Sports Complex Coming to Philly, RAMMY Awards Wine Program of the Year, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: YONEX Canada Open, Ottawa Tourism's New Board of Directors, Queens Harbour to Open in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Destinations International Award Winners, Remix Detroit, HCEA's Kickoff Speaker, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Discover Halifax's Annual Report, Ottawa Tourism's New Passes, Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Chicago Fashion Week, Academy Museum Gala, Visit Orlando's New Websites, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
32 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Hello Sunshine, Expedia, Crown Royal, and More
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Brands That Master Experiential Moments
Meetings
8 Steal-Worthy Engagement Strategies From Money20/20 Europe
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
6 Creative Ways Brands Used the Sky as Their Canvas
Event Design & Decor
Two of Chicago’s Biggest Summer Galas Were Just Days Apart—But Worlds Apart in Design
Sports
How Copa America Kicked Off Michelob Ultra’s Big Marketing Push Into Soccer
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Delta Québec by Marriott Hotel's Renovations, PATRÓN Tequila's Canada Events, Web Summit in Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Vancouver's New $104 Million Amphitheater, Rosewood Hotel Georgia's Renovation, Translation Tech, and More
Industry Buzz
US: A Dive Bar Wedding, Jonathan Adler's New Hotel, Dwight Stephenson's Golf Tournament, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Convene's Promotions, Courtyard Detroit Downtown's Renovation, PHLCVB Promotes MLB World Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Calgary's BMO Centre Now Open, Ottawa Tourism Addresses Food Waste Recovery, Toronto Pearson's Accessibility Certification, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa's Renovation, Bellagio’s Summer Display, and More
Page 1 of 132
Next Page