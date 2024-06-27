LAS VEGAS: Recognized as a culinary icon around the world, chef Julian Serrano will host a celebratory dinner honoring the 25-year legacy of his award-winning restaurant Picasso at Bellagio Resort & Casino on Aug. 9. The one-night-only Celebrate a Master epicurean event will feature a special menu of Serrano’s revered classics, along with specially designed dishes that showcase his signature flavors and style. A predinner cocktail reception, a special toast with Serrano and guests on the Picasso patio, photo opportunities, and live entertainment will also be part of the evening in the legendary lakeside restaurant.

NEW YORK: ADVOC8, an agency specializing in experiential marketing and strategic brand engagement, announced the hiring of Brian Couch as its president and head of agency. With a distinguished career spanning over 20 years in the experiential marketing industry, Couch joins ADVOC8 from Soho Experiential, where he served as executive vice president of growth. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in aligning the agency’s growth initiatives with its strategic objectives.

Fine Wine Series—a national Black-owned experiential event series—announced its 2024 festival, The Vine Dreams, will take place Sept. 14 at Citi Field. The fest, which expects to welcome more than 2,500 millennial and Gen Z attendees, is a three-hour wine tasting extravaganza that highlights cuisine, wine, and spirits for guests to experience along with interactive games and activity stations, live music, and DJ performances.

SEATTLE: Death & Co, one of the world’s leading cocktail bars, is opening a Seattle location at RailSpur in summer 2025. Representing Death & Co’s fifth location in the country, the famed cocktail bar will introduce its celebrated brand of hospitality to the Pacific Northwest with a thoughtfully designed space and menu that honor the rich history and culture of Seattle (where Death & Co’s founder and co-owner, David Kaplan, resides). The cocktail bar will be housed on the ground floor of RailSpur’s 419 Occidental Ave. building.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Destination DC (DDC), the official destination marketing organization for Washington, D.C., announced the appointment of Meade Atkeson as chair of the DDC board of directors. Atkeson is currently the area general manager for Royal Sonesta hotels in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore and previously served as vice chairperson of the DDC board.

