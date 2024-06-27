Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
Connect Marketplace isn't just any conference—it's your gateway to unlimited opportunity. Secure your spot!

CANADA: Canada Day, Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, Phillips Backyard Music Festival, and More

June 27, 2024

NATIONAL: On July 1, Canadian residents and visitors can connect with some of the most iconic places in Canada with free admission to all national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas for Canada Day. Canada Day aims to provide an opportunity to reflect on the diverse perspectives of the country's shared culture and history. This includes learning more about the historic and contemporary contributions of Indigenous peoples, their histories and cultures, as well as the special relationships Indigenous peoples have with ancestral lands and waters.

MONTREAL: Festival International de Jazz de Montréal takes place this year June 27 to July 6. This year’s lineup includes André 3000, Norah Jones, Killer Mike, Future Islands, Charlotte Day Wilson, Dominique Fils-Aimé, Elisapie, and many more. Alongside ticketed events, much of the fest’s programming is free for all on the outdoor stages of the Quartier des Spectacles.

TORONTO: Destination Toronto launched the Toronto Brew Pass, with one-day, three-day, and seven-day options and the choice of 23 distinct craft breweries throughout downtown, Midtown, West End, East End, Don Valley, and Etobicoke. The pass offers up to four tastings per day, with some breweries offering a tasting flight and others a single pour. 

VANCOUVER: Adventure City Games announced it will host free urban adventure games for groups of up to 10 players throughout July. These immersive and interactive experiences take place throughout the streets of Vancouver and will be completely free through July 31. The experiences are ideal for families and corporate teams looking to enhance their team spirit.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Following the Canada Day weekend, let the party continue at the Phillips Backyard Music Festival. Now in its 10th year, Phillips Backyard will run over two summer weekends: July 5-7 and Aug. 9-11. Prominent artists on the July weekend include Saint Motel, Jessie Reyez, and Orville Peck. Visit the fest's website to purchase tickets.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: ADVOC8's New Hire, The Vine Dreams Festival, Death & Co to Open Seattle Location, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Moxy Times Square Rooftop Pop-Up, Multi-Racket Social Sports Complex Coming to Philly, RAMMY Awards Wine Program of the Year, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: YONEX Canada Open, Ottawa Tourism's New Board of Directors, Queens Harbour to Open in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Destinations International Award Winners, Remix Detroit, HCEA's Kickoff Speaker, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: ADVOC8's New Hire, The Vine Dreams Festival, Death & Co to Open Seattle Location, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Moxy Times Square Rooftop Pop-Up, Multi-Racket Social Sports Complex Coming to Philly, RAMMY Awards Wine Program of the Year, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: YONEX Canada Open, Ottawa Tourism's New Board of Directors, Queens Harbour to Open in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Destinations International Award Winners, Remix Detroit, HCEA's Kickoff Speaker, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Discover Halifax's Annual Report, Ottawa Tourism's New Passes, Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Chicago Fashion Week, Academy Museum Gala, Visit Orlando's New Websites, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
32 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Hello Sunshine, Expedia, Crown Royal, and More
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Brands That Master Experiential Moments
Meetings
8 Steal-Worthy Engagement Strategies From Money20/20 Europe
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
6 Creative Ways Brands Used the Sky as Their Canvas
Event Design & Decor
Two of Chicago’s Biggest Summer Galas Were Just Days Apart—But Worlds Apart in Design
Sports
How Copa America Kicked Off Michelob Ultra’s Big Marketing Push Into Soccer
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Delta Québec by Marriott Hotel's Renovations, PATRÓN Tequila's Canada Events, Web Summit in Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Vancouver's New $104 Million Amphitheater, Rosewood Hotel Georgia's Renovation, Translation Tech, and More
Industry Buzz
US: A Dive Bar Wedding, Jonathan Adler's New Hotel, Dwight Stephenson's Golf Tournament, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Convene's Promotions, Courtyard Detroit Downtown's Renovation, PHLCVB Promotes MLB World Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Calgary's BMO Centre Now Open, Ottawa Tourism Addresses Food Waste Recovery, Toronto Pearson's Accessibility Certification, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa's Renovation, Bellagio’s Summer Display, and More
Page 1 of 132
Next Page