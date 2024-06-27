NATIONAL: On July 1, Canadian residents and visitors can connect with some of the most iconic places in Canada with free admission to all national historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas for Canada Day. Canada Day aims to provide an opportunity to reflect on the diverse perspectives of the country's shared culture and history. This includes learning more about the historic and contemporary contributions of Indigenous peoples, their histories and cultures, as well as the special relationships Indigenous peoples have with ancestral lands and waters.

MONTREAL: Festival International de Jazz de Montréal takes place this year June 27 to July 6. This year’s lineup includes André 3000, Norah Jones, Killer Mike, Future Islands, Charlotte Day Wilson, Dominique Fils-Aimé, Elisapie, and many more. Alongside ticketed events, much of the fest’s programming is free for all on the outdoor stages of the Quartier des Spectacles.

TORONTO: Destination Toronto launched the Toronto Brew Pass, with one-day, three-day, and seven-day options and the choice of 23 distinct craft breweries throughout downtown, Midtown, West End, East End, Don Valley, and Etobicoke. The pass offers up to four tastings per day, with some breweries offering a tasting flight and others a single pour.

VANCOUVER: Adventure City Games announced it will host free urban adventure games for groups of up to 10 players throughout July. These immersive and interactive experiences take place throughout the streets of Vancouver and will be completely free through July 31. The experiences are ideal for families and corporate teams looking to enhance their team spirit.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Following the Canada Day weekend, let the party continue at the Phillips Backyard Music Festival. Now in its 10th year, Phillips Backyard will run over two summer weekends: July 5-7 and Aug. 9-11. Prominent artists on the July weekend include Saint Motel, Jessie Reyez, and Orville Peck. Visit the fest's website to purchase tickets.

