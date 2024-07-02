GLOBAL: Atlantis Paradise Island opened FIELDTRIP, the highly acclaimed fast-casual, community-driven rice bowl shop created by James Beard Award-winning chef JJ Johnson. FIELDTRIP’s playful, family-friendly menu includes a range of rice bowls, shareable sides, and house-made beverages. Atlantis Paradise Island continues to expand its roster of internationally recognized chefs with the addition of Johnson, who is known for his innovative approach to Afro-Caribbean cuisine.

Speaking of the Bahamas: This week, Baha Mar announced the return of The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival, which will take place Oct. 22-27. The festival aims to showcase the best in culinary and artistic expression; it will be headlined by world-renowned chef talent including Marcus Samuelsson of Marcus at Baha Mar Fish + Chop House, Katsuya Uechi of Katsuya, and Dario Cecchini of Carna.

HALIFAX: The Government of Canada announced a new investment of up to $8.3 million for a project at Halifax Stanfield International Airport that aims to increase the number of international and domestic passenger flights. The project consists of building a new international connections facility at Halifax Stanfield International Airport. This aims to improve the connection process, making it faster and easier for passengers arriving in Canada from international flights, as well as those connecting to other domestic destinations.

TORONTO: For two days out of the year, Toronto’s Midtown district thrums with clave beats and congas during TD Salsa In Toronto Festival, Canada’s largest celebration of all things Latin that takes place every July. This year's fest kicks off July 6; expect nonstop dancing in the streets, performances from local and international entertainers, and a children's zone.

VANCOUVER: The Vancouver Chinatown Business Improvement Area Society announced the return of its popular Vancouver Chinatown Festival. The free two-day event will take place July 13-14 at Keefer and Columbia streets. Returning experiences include live entertainment at the main stage, a kids' corner, an artisans’ market, and food trucks. New this year will be the Cultural Zone and a special children’s theater with performances tailored just for kids.

