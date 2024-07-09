FREE Webinar: 'Immersive Experiences Unveiled'
Join us for a FREE webinar, 'Immersive Experiences Unveiled,' on July 25.

US: Hurricane Beryl, RUMBAZO Latin Music Festival, LA Convention Center Expansion Plans, and More

July 9, 2024

GLOBAL: An update on Jamaica after Hurricane Beryl: The airports and cruise port are fully operational, as are the island's hotels and attractions. This includes Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Ian Fleming International Airport in Ocho Rios, and Jamaica’s cruise ports in Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, and Falmouth. 

DETROIT: Dufresne Spencer Group, the largest licensee of Ashley stores, is now the exclusive furniture and mattress partner to the Detroit Red Wings (NHL) and Detroit Tigers (MLB), joining the brand’s partnership roster alongside the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, and Memphis Grizzlies, among others. The long-term partnership marks the first-of-its-kind in the furniture and mattress category for both teams, owned by Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, and aims to engage fans by offering unique experiences, while leaning into the brands’ shared mission and commitment to positively impact their communities.

LAS VEGAS: Tickets are now on sale for RUMBAZO Latin music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center (DLVEC). The event takes place Sept. 13-14. In partnership with Billboard and presented by Estrella Jalisco, the Mexican Independence Day weekend celebration features music from headliners Nicky Jam, Luis R Conriquez, Codiciado, Arcángel, and others. Attendees can also expect a food lineup celebrating local Latin cuisine, fashion and art experiences, and more.

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles City Council recently voted to move the LA Convention Center's expansion and modernization project forward. The council approved a design-build delivery model that contracts with a joint venture of AEG and The Plenary Group to complete the project before the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games. In the upcoming months, the city will work with AEG, Plenary, Populous (architect), and PCL and Webcor (general contractors) to finalize design plans, schedule, and costs before construction starts in spring 2025.

NEW YORK: InterContinental New York Times Square recently unveiled a refresh of its meeting and event spaces, which span more than 10,000 square feet. This includes the Conference Center complex, featuring the 4,000-square-foot pillar-free Gotham Ballroom, Washington Square Park, The Executive Boardroom, and the private salon at The Stinger. The revamped spaces feature new art installations and wall and floor treatments in an earth-tone palette to emphasize the hotel’s natural elements.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Lemonade Day Calgary, Culinary Demonstrations at Espace pour la vie, Nobu Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Hires at Hotels in New Orleans and Fort Worth, FounderMade’s Ninth Annual Innovation Show, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Halifax Airport Updates, TD Salsa In Toronto Festival, Vancouver Chinatown Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: ADVOC8's New Hire, The Vine Dreams Festival, Death & Co to Open Seattle Location, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Lemonade Day Calgary, Culinary Demonstrations at Espace pour la vie, Nobu Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Hires at Hotels in New Orleans and Fort Worth, FounderMade’s Ninth Annual Innovation Show, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Halifax Airport Updates, TD Salsa In Toronto Festival, Vancouver Chinatown Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: ADVOC8's New Hire, The Vine Dreams Festival, Death & Co to Open Seattle Location, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canada Day, Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, Phillips Backyard Music Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Moxy Times Square Rooftop Pop-Up, Multi-Racket Social Sports Complex Coming to Philly, RAMMY Awards Wine Program of the Year, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Cannes Lions 2024: 60+ Ways Brands Stole the Show at the Creativity-Packed Festival
Event Production & Fabrication
Match Made in Montauk—See How CeraVe Pulled Off This Overnight Influencer Event
Strategy
18 Fun Ways to Keep Guests Cool at Outdoor Events
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
32 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Hello Sunshine, Expedia, Crown Royal, and More
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: The Newest Tools for Floor Plans, Event Management, Video Creation, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Gov Ball 2024: See 20+ Activations From New York's Hottest Music Fest
Industry Buzz
CANADA: YONEX Canada Open, Ottawa Tourism's New Board of Directors, Queens Harbour to Open in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Destinations International Award Winners, Remix Detroit, HCEA's Kickoff Speaker, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Discover Halifax's Annual Report, Ottawa Tourism's New Passes, Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Chicago Fashion Week, Academy Museum Gala, Visit Orlando's New Websites, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Delta Québec by Marriott Hotel's Renovations, PATRÓN Tequila's Canada Events, Web Summit in Vancouver, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Vancouver's New $104 Million Amphitheater, Rosewood Hotel Georgia's Renovation, Translation Tech, and More
Page 1 of 132
Next Page