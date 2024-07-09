GLOBAL: An update on Jamaica after Hurricane Beryl: The airports and cruise port are fully operational, as are the island's hotels and attractions. This includes Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Ian Fleming International Airport in Ocho Rios, and Jamaica’s cruise ports in Montego Bay, Ocho Rios, and Falmouth.

DETROIT: Dufresne Spencer Group, the largest licensee of Ashley stores, is now the exclusive furniture and mattress partner to the Detroit Red Wings (NHL) and Detroit Tigers (MLB), joining the brand’s partnership roster alongside the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, and Memphis Grizzlies, among others. The long-term partnership marks the first-of-its-kind in the furniture and mattress category for both teams, owned by Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, and aims to engage fans by offering unique experiences, while leaning into the brands’ shared mission and commitment to positively impact their communities.

LAS VEGAS: Tickets are now on sale for RUMBAZO Latin music festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center (DLVEC). The event takes place Sept. 13-14. In partnership with Billboard and presented by Estrella Jalisco, the Mexican Independence Day weekend celebration features music from headliners Nicky Jam, Luis R Conriquez, Codiciado, Arcángel, and others. Attendees can also expect a food lineup celebrating local Latin cuisine, fashion and art experiences, and more.

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles City Council recently voted to move the LA Convention Center's expansion and modernization project forward. The council approved a design-build delivery model that contracts with a joint venture of AEG and The Plenary Group to complete the project before the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games. In the upcoming months, the city will work with AEG, Plenary, Populous (architect), and PCL and Webcor (general contractors) to finalize design plans, schedule, and costs before construction starts in spring 2025.

NEW YORK: InterContinental New York Times Square recently unveiled a refresh of its meeting and event spaces, which span more than 10,000 square feet. This includes the Conference Center complex, featuring the 4,000-square-foot pillar-free Gotham Ballroom, Washington Square Park, The Executive Boardroom, and the private salon at The Stinger. The revamped spaces feature new art installations and wall and floor treatments in an earth-tone palette to emphasize the hotel’s natural elements.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]