MAUI, HAWAIʻI: Montage Kapalua Bay announced two key culinary appointments: Behdad Ghofrani as director of food and beverage and Justin Purpura as executive chef. With several decades of hospitality experience between them, both Ghofrani and Purpura will play key roles in enhancing the resort’s overall food and beverage offerings for guests of the beachfront resort. The duo will also be tasked with managing menu creation and dining services for four restaurants, signature and in-residence dining experiences, and banqueting for meetings and social gatherings across the resort’s 32,400 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

MILWAUKEE: This September, the Milwaukee Art Museum will open "Currents 39: LaToya M. Hobbs, Carving Out Time," an exhibition of the awe-inspiring monumental series that depicts Hobbs’ day-to-day life balancing her artistic practice and family commitments. Highlighting the museum’s recent acquisition of the five woodcut prints by the groundbreaking artist, the exhibition will be on view Sept. 6 to Jan. 5 in the museum’s Bradley Family Gallery.

NEW YORK: Les Dames d’Escoffier New York (LDNY)—the nonprofit educational, scholarship, and advocacy organization serving women in the culinary, beverage, and hospitality industries—awarded 20 scholarships to recipients enrolled in accredited culinary and pastry arts, nutrition, food science, hospitality, and wine and spirits/fine beverage programs in New York and New Jersey. The students were recognized and celebrated for their current achievements and promising futures at the annual LDNY Scholarship Awards held in Manhattan at the Barry Callebaut Chocolate Academy New York.

ST. LOUIS: Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, in collaboration with Horseshoe St. Louis, announced the opening of Ramsay’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay, the first restaurant in St. Louis from Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay. Inspired by Ramsay's travels abroad, the Ramsay's Kitchen concept aims to take guests on a global culinary journey. Located on the hotel's eighth floor, the new restaurant offers views of the iconic Gateway Arch and Mississippi River. With a capacity to accommodate more than 250 guests, the restaurant’s layout includes a bar and lounge, the main dining room with a seasonal patio, two private dining rooms, and the outdoor RK Bar.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Hilton Garden Inn Washington DC/Georgetown Area has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation, updating all 238 guest rooms throughout the property alongside a further 3,165 square feet of redesigned meeting space, express check-in, a 24-hour fitness center, and a refreshed outdoor patio. The hotel now boasts enhanced meeting facilities, including four meeting rooms to accommodate groups of all sizes.

