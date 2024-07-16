FREE Webinar: 'Immersive Experiences Unveiled'
Join us for a FREE webinar, 'Immersive Experiences Unveiled,' on July 25.

US: Montage Kapalua Bay's New Hires, Ramsay’s Kitchen Now Open in Four Seasons St. Louis, DC Hotel Renovation, and More

July 16, 2024

MAUI, HAWAIʻI: Montage Kapalua Bay announced two key culinary appointments: Behdad Ghofrani as director of food and beverage and Justin Purpura as executive chef. With several decades of hospitality experience between them, both Ghofrani and Purpura will play key roles in enhancing the resort’s overall food and beverage offerings for guests of the beachfront resort. The duo will also be tasked with managing menu creation and dining services for four restaurants, signature and in-residence dining experiences, and banqueting for meetings and social gatherings across the resort’s 32,400 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

MILWAUKEE: This September, the Milwaukee Art Museum will open "Currents 39: LaToya M. Hobbs, Carving Out Time," an exhibition of the awe-inspiring monumental series that depicts Hobbs’ day-to-day life balancing her artistic practice and family commitments. Highlighting the museum’s recent acquisition of the five woodcut prints by the groundbreaking artist, the exhibition will be on view Sept. 6 to Jan. 5 in the museum’s Bradley Family Gallery.

NEW YORK: Les Dames d’Escoffier New York (LDNY)—the nonprofit educational, scholarship, and advocacy organization serving women in the culinary, beverage, and hospitality industries—awarded 20 scholarships to recipients enrolled in accredited culinary and pastry arts, nutrition, food science, hospitality, and wine and spirits/fine beverage programs in New York and New Jersey. The students were recognized and celebrated for their current achievements and promising futures at the annual LDNY Scholarship Awards held in Manhattan at the Barry Callebaut Chocolate Academy New York.

ST. LOUIS: Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, in collaboration with Horseshoe St. Louis, announced the opening of Ramsay’s Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay, the first restaurant in St. Louis from Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay. Inspired by Ramsay's travels abroad, the Ramsay's Kitchen concept aims to take guests on a global culinary journey. Located on the hotel's eighth floor, the new restaurant offers views of the iconic Gateway Arch and Mississippi River. With a capacity to accommodate more than 250 guests, the restaurant’s layout includes a bar and lounge, the main dining room with a seasonal patio, two private dining rooms, and the outdoor RK Bar.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Hilton Garden Inn Washington DC/Georgetown Area has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation, updating all 238 guest rooms throughout the property alongside a further 3,165 square feet of redesigned meeting space, express check-in, a 24-hour fitness center, and a refreshed outdoor patio. The hotel now boasts enhanced meeting facilities, including four meeting rooms to accommodate groups of all sizes.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourism Calgary's New CEO, MIAS Acquires MEVS, Lock & Paddle, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Neon City Festival, NYCWFF's New Location, Omni San Diego's Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Montreal Named Top City for International Meetings, St. John's Hopes for a National Park, Parkside Hotel's Climate Action Declaration, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hurricane Beryl, RUMBAZO Latin Music Festival, LA Convention Center Expansion Plans, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourism Calgary's New CEO, MIAS Acquires MEVS, Lock & Paddle, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Neon City Festival, NYCWFF's New Location, Omni San Diego's Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Montreal Named Top City for International Meetings, St. John's Hopes for a National Park, Parkside Hotel's Climate Action Declaration, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hurricane Beryl, RUMBAZO Latin Music Festival, LA Convention Center Expansion Plans, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Lemonade Day Calgary, Culinary Demonstrations at Espace pour la vie, Nobu Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Hires at Hotels in New Orleans and Fort Worth, FounderMade’s Ninth Annual Innovation Show, and More
Most Popular
Event Design & Decor
15 Reasons Greenery Might Be the Unsung Hero of Event Design
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
VidCon 2024: The Clever Booths, Lounges, and Parties That Grabbed Attention This Year
Event Design & Decor
16 Design and Catering Ideas to Inspire Your Summer Olympics-Themed Events
Event Production & Fabrication
Match Made in Montauk—See How CeraVe Pulled Off This Overnight Influencer Event
Sports
Nike and Dick's Sporting Goods Hit the Road to Empower Young Female Athletes
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Bustle’s Latest Event Aimed to Spark Joy Among Attendees
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Halifax Airport Updates, TD Salsa In Toronto Festival, Vancouver Chinatown Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: ADVOC8's New Hire, The Vine Dreams Festival, Death & Co to Open Seattle Location, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canada Day, Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, Phillips Backyard Music Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Moxy Times Square Rooftop Pop-Up, Multi-Racket Social Sports Complex Coming to Philly, RAMMY Awards Wine Program of the Year, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: YONEX Canada Open, Ottawa Tourism's New Board of Directors, Queens Harbour to Open in Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Destinations International Award Winners, Remix Detroit, HCEA's Kickoff Speaker, and More
Page 1 of 132
Next Page