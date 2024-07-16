CALGARY: After an intensive search and competitive selection process, Tourism Calgary welcomed Alisha Reynolds as the organization’s new CEO. Reynolds formally joined Tourism Calgary in June, initiating the leadership transition from current CEO Cindy Ady, who announced her retirement late last year. Reynolds comes to Tourism Calgary from her role as vice president of development (North America) for Northland Restaurant Group.

MONTREAL: ADM Aéroports de Montréal and Indigenous Tourism Québec unveiled the first space showcasing Québec's 11 Indigenous Nations at YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport. The two organizations also announced the official signing of a partnership to promote the cultures and tourism offerings of Québec's 11 Indigenous Nations at various strategic locations around the airport.

The Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS) announced the acquisition of the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show (MEVS), aiming to solidify its role as a leading promoter of automotive events in Canada. While both shows will remain distinct events in the short and medium term, they aim to benefit from the MIAS team of seasoned professionals for unparalleled organization and logistics. This transaction marks an important milestone in the field of electric mobility in the country.

OTTAWA: Join Parks Canada and hundreds of fellow paddlers for Lock & Paddle, a free mass paddling event on the Rideau Canal. Paddlers of all skill levels and backgrounds will come together July 20 for a special event celebrating the community. Spectators are encouraged to watch from land. There is no cost to register.

TORONTO: Spin Genie, which offers slots, a casino, and live reality game shows, is launching its first-ever AR Treasure Quest, an immersive mobile scavenger hunt-style game with hidden treasure located inside a 360-degree Spin Genie lamp. Participants are invited to embark on a virtual quest to find the hidden treasure before the "sands of time" run out for a chance to win a Las Vegas trip for two.

