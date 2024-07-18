GLOBAL: Tourism organizations including Destination Queenstown, Los Angeles Tourism, and 4 Vancouver Island (4VI) will serve as prototype destinations for the newly released Wayfinder. Launching at Destinations International's 2024 Annual Convention in Tampa, Fla., the Wayfinder, powered by Miles Partnership, provides the first industry-led, evidence-based framework for destination stewardship. The purpose-built software aims to transform destination management, allowing tourism organizations and stewardship consultants to streamline operations and dedicate resources to the areas that matter most to destinations and the communities they serve.

OTTAWA: On July 20, colorful kites will be flying in the sky all day long at Ottawa's Kite and Food Festival (similar to Uttarayan, the Festival of Kites, celebrated every year in India). The Gujarati Cultural Association of Ottawa invites visitors to celebrate Indian culture with kites, vegetarian food, and music.

TORONTO: Toronto’s Festival of Beer is gearing up for its 28th anniversary. This year, the event—taking place July 26-29—will introduce an expanded lineup of experiences that cater to all tastes and preferences. Beyond the extensive selection of beers from local icons like Great Lakes and Collective Arts, attendees can indulge in an array of alternative beverages, including artisanal ciders, specialty cocktails, and nonalcoholic options. This year's music lineup includes Canadian artists Josh Ross and IllScarlett, as well as performances from Cypress Hill, Taking Back Sunday, Souls of Mischief, and Alli Walker.

The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada announced that its founder, world-renowned ethologist and environmentalist Dr. Jane Goodall, is returning to Canada twice this fall for two special events. Part of her global 90th birthday tour, these events are Goodall's final appearances in Canada this year and will allow Canadians to hear stories and lessons directly from the icon herself. Mark your calendars for Sept. 8 and Oct. 9.

VICTORIA, B.C.: Pendray Inn and Tea House—a boutique property known for its historic charm, daily breakfast offerings, and traditional afternoon tea service—announced its historic achievement as the first restaurant in Canada to be certified by The PLEDGE on Food Waste. With an impressive score of 93%, Pendray Tea House has earned the Gold Level certification, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and reducing food waste.

