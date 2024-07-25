MONTREAL: When it comes to tourism development, Montrealers have a very positive overall perception and a general sentiment above the average of other cities, according to the 2023 Resident Sentiment Index Report, revealed this week by Tourisme Montréal. The survey confirms the welcoming nature of the city's residents and their desire to participate in its tourism growth, while pointing out certain factors requiring attention in order to make the destination more sustainable.

OTTAWA: The Gatineau Beerfest is bringing together over 150 beers from local breweries and abroad, plus local spirits, a wine bar, and nonalcoholic drinks. The fest takes place now through July 27 at Hôtel-Casino du Lac-Leamy.

TORONTO: Liberty Entertainment Group and Casa Loma announced the updated talent lineup for The Sunset Concerts, a weekly summer music series featuring live performances and special guest appearances each Tuesday in the intimate setting of Toronto’s famous castle. Showcasing both established and breakthrough Canadian artists and alumni of Canada’s Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program, patrons will enjoy prime views of the city and the majestic castle and its gardens while experiencing an energetic live show in the Glass Pavilion.

Friday Harbour Resort announced the return of its highly anticipated Fashion Collective Series, taking place Aug. 16-18 and Aug. 23-25. Developed in partnership with the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards, the Fashion Collective Series celebrates Canada's top fashion and design talent on the stunning shores of Lake Simcoe. Friday Harbour's iconic CIBC Pier will transform into a captivating open-air runway with live entertainment and looks from Canadian designers.

VANCOUVER: The Asian Arts and Culture Society will present its third annual BC Dumpling Festival in the Tri-Cities on Aug. 10 at Town Centre Park. The multicultural, family-friendly event will showcase dumplings from different cultures.

