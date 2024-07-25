Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
Connect Marketplace isn't just any conference—it's your gateway to unlimited opportunity. Secure your spot!

CANADA: Montreal Tourism Outlook, The Sunset Concerts at Casa Loma, BC Dumpling Festival, and More

July 25, 2024

MONTREAL: When it comes to tourism development, Montrealers have a very positive overall perception and a general sentiment above the average of other cities, according to the 2023 Resident Sentiment Index Report, revealed this week by Tourisme Montréal. The survey confirms the welcoming nature of the city's residents and their desire to participate in its tourism growth, while pointing out certain factors requiring attention in order to make the destination more sustainable.

OTTAWA: The Gatineau Beerfest is bringing together over 150 beers from local breweries and abroad, plus local spirits, a wine bar, and nonalcoholic drinks. The fest takes place now through July 27 at Hôtel-Casino du Lac-Leamy.

TORONTO: Liberty Entertainment Group and Casa Loma announced the updated talent lineup for The Sunset Concerts, a weekly summer music series featuring live performances and special guest appearances each Tuesday in the intimate setting of Toronto’s famous castle. Showcasing both established and breakthrough Canadian artists and alumni of Canada’s Walk of Fame RBC Emerging Musician Program, patrons will enjoy prime views of the city and the majestic castle and its gardens while experiencing an energetic live show in the Glass Pavilion.

Friday Harbour Resort announced the return of its highly anticipated Fashion Collective Series, taking place Aug. 16-18 and Aug. 23-25. Developed in partnership with the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards, the Fashion Collective Series celebrates Canada's top fashion and design talent on the stunning shores of Lake Simcoe. Friday Harbour's iconic CIBC Pier will transform into a captivating open-air runway with live entertainment and looks from Canadian designers.

VANCOUVER: The Asian Arts and Culture Society will present its third annual BC Dumpling Festival in the Tri-Cities on Aug. 10 at Town Centre Park. The multicultural, family-friendly event will showcase dumplings from different cultures. 

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: eTail Boston, Miami Beach Convention Center's New Designation, Conrad Washington's New Hires, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Drury Hotels Meetings Program, VeeCon 2024, Explore St. Louis' New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Low Carbon Pioneers Program, KDays in Edmonton, Destination Greater Victoria's New Designation, and More
Industry Buzz
US: SEPHORiA Heads to Atlanta, New Hotel Hires, Half Baked Harvest Dinner in the Hamptons, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: eTail Boston, Miami Beach Convention Center's New Designation, Conrad Washington's New Hires, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Drury Hotels Meetings Program, VeeCon 2024, Explore St. Louis' New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Low Carbon Pioneers Program, KDays in Edmonton, Destination Greater Victoria's New Designation, and More
Industry Buzz
US: SEPHORiA Heads to Atlanta, New Hotel Hires, Half Baked Harvest Dinner in the Hamptons, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Ottawa's Kite and Food Festival, Toronto’s Festival of Beer, Jane Goodall Institute of Canada's Special Events, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Montage Kapalua Bay's New Hires, Ramsay’s Kitchen Now Open in Four Seasons St. Louis, DC Hotel Renovation, and More
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Pinterest and Urban Outfitters Worked with Gen Z on This Back-to-School Activation
Sports
Q&A: What It Takes to Photograph the Olympic Games
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How the Essence Festival Celebrated Its 30th Birthday
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How 'Bachelorette' Star Jenn Tran Hosted a Dream Sleepover for a Group of Key Influencers
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Step Inside This Colorful Pop-Up From Primal Kitchen and Pinterest
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Fenty Beauty Has Returned to Roblox—Here’s Why That’s a Smart Marketing Move
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourism Calgary's New CEO, MIAS Acquires MEVS, Lock & Paddle, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Neon City Festival, NYCWFF's New Location, Omni San Diego's Renovation, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Montreal Named Top City for International Meetings, St. John's Hopes for a National Park, Parkside Hotel's Climate Action Declaration, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hurricane Beryl, RUMBAZO Latin Music Festival, LA Convention Center Expansion Plans, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Lemonade Day Calgary, Culinary Demonstrations at Espace pour la vie, Nobu Toronto, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Hires at Hotels in New Orleans and Fort Worth, FounderMade’s Ninth Annual Innovation Show, and More
Page 1 of 133
Next Page