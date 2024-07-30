Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
US: ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend, Pokémon Championship Series, InterContinental Bellevue Opens, and More

July 30, 2024

GLOBAL: Baha Mar, a luxury resort in the Bahamas, announced it's collaborating with ESPN Fantasy Football, the No. 1 most popular fantasy football platform, to host the first ESPN Fantasy Football Ultimate Draft Weekend at Baha Mar next month. Taking place Aug. 22-25, the Ultimate Draft Weekend will feature an array of curated luxury experiences geared toward the fantasy football enthusiast, including draft insights and analysis from ESPN Fantasy Football experts and a buzzworthy Draft Day. The event will be managed by bdG Sports, which brings more than 20 NCAA Division I basketball teams to Baha Mar each November for Baha Mar Hoops.

KANSAS CITY, MO.: Construction work on a reimagined Barney Allis Plaza is underway. The new natural space aims to be one of the area's premier public spaces when it opens in 2026. It'll be just steps from the Kansas City Convention Center, Municipal Auditorium, and adjacent hotels. Within a few blocks, visitors can also reach the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, the popular Kansas City Power & Light District, and the free-to-ride KC Streetcar. The revitalized plaza in KC’s convention district will also boast a roaster of spaces for stand-alone events and add-on opportunities for groups at the Kansas City Convention Center and other venues.

LAS VEGAS: Circa Resort & Casino CEO Derek Stevens will present more than $16,000 in grants to Clark County School District high schools. Last month, Circa hosted the ultimate pool party soiree with the 2020 Stadium Swim Grad Splash, where CCSD class of 2020 alumni—who missed out on an in-person high school graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic—were celebrated in style at the year-round pool amphitheater. The school with the most alumni and staff in attendance would be awarded a $10,000 grant, with Cimarron-Memorial High School taking the prize. After the winner was announced, Stevens shared that additional grants would be given to second and third place. Each of the grants will be presented during a special ceremony at Circa’s rooftop lounge, Legacy Club, on July 31.

NEW ORLEANS: The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and New Orleans & Company announced that the 2025 Pokémon Championship Series is returning to New Orleans for the second consecutive year, following a successful inaugural tournament at the convention center in June. The North American rounds of Pokémon's 2024 International Championship series drew approximately 10,000 participants to New Orleans for three days of high-stakes interactive competition and fandom. Next year’s highly anticipated event will take place June 13-15, 2025.

SEATTLE: InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, announced that InterContinental Bellevue at the Avenue is open to guests. This 208-room luxury hotel, situated within the Avenue Bellevue complex developed by Fortress Development, marks the brand’s debut in the Pacific Northwest. Expect a conference center spanning 12,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, including nine rooms like the 4,250-square-foot grand ballroom and the 2,275-square-foot junior ballroom.

