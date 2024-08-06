CHARLESTON, S.C.: Refreshed meeting spaces at The Charleston Place will debut in September. As part of a $150-million reimagination of the iconic hotel, all 36,000 square feet of event space is being transformed from head-to-toe. New additions include two 1,350-square-foot meeting rooms, a second set of restrooms, extended prefunction space, and the conversion of an existing meeting room into a 1,100-square-foot bridal suite.

CHICAGO: The BOPP Beer and Design Conference returns for a third year, Sept. 18-19. The conference, hosted by Chicago-based branding and design firm Stout Collective and presented by Blue Label Packaging Company, aims to provide an all-encompassing experience meant to unite, inspire, and educate creatives in the beer and beverage space, while simultaneously creating community. The two-day event will feature industry-leading guest speakers, workshops, honest conversation, local food, a specially crafted beer for attendees, and more.

CINCINNATI: The City of Cincinnati has selected ASM Global to launch and operate the reimagined Duke Energy Convention Center, which is undergoing a dramatic $240-million transformation and is scheduled for a historic unveiling in January 2026. When it reopens, it will feature upgraded meeting space and ballrooms and an expansive rooftop terrace, as well as major improvements to building systems and technology, making it more energy efficient.

LAS VEGAS: Single-day tickets are now on sale for RUMBAZO Latin music festival, taking place at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Sept. 13-14. The festival celebrating Mexican Independence Weekend features headliners Nicky Jam, Luis R Conriquez, Codiciado, and Arcángel joined by De La Ghetto, Yng Lvcas, Lupita Infante, Venesti, and more.

NEW YORK: Over two dozen chefs, restaurants, and expert judges lead the 15-year celebration of Food Karma Projects Pig Island NYC, which transforms Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden into an all-inclusive food festival of barbecue and global flavors on Sept. 7. A panel of expert judges will award top honors at Pig Island NYC, led by James Beard Award winner Chintan Pandya.

