US: LEO Events' Partnership with University of Tennessee, Knoxville; Park Hyatt New York's Renovations; Overland Park Convention Center's New Chef; and More

August 8, 2024

MEMPHIS, TENN.: Tennessee-headquartered LEO Events, a global event agency, has formed a strategic partnership with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s College of Communication & Information, launching a new corporate event strategy, promotion, and production minor for students to learn business-to-business event marketing, production, and event management. The partnership is billed as the first of its kind at the university and bridges the gap between academia and the industry in event management education.

NEW YORK: For its 10th anniversary, Park Hyatt New York is set to undergo a series of enhancements. The multimillion-dollar investment will add the opulent 3,500-square-foot Manhattan Suite on the top floor of the 25-story hotel, introduce the signature Rossano Ferretti salon and Spa Nalai in their new locations, and bring upgrades to the hotel’s specialty suites. 

Culturespaces, with participation from NASA and in partnership with CNES, announced that Hall des Lumières will reactivate one of its public exhibits: "Destination Cosmos: The Immersive Space Experience." Opening for a limited time by popular demand Aug. 21-25, the digital exhibition will launch guests on a gripping voyage across the universe.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN.: The Overland Park Convention Center announced the appointment of David Ruiz as the venue’s new executive chef. Ruiz, a James Beard Foundation competition winner and International Produce Association's chef of the year, brings a wealth of experience and a fresh, innovative approach to the dining experience at the convention center. Ruiz has honed his skills in award-winning restaurants in Aspen, Colo.; San Jose, Calif.; and Albuquerque, N.M.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF.: The Kimpton Sawyer Hotel announced the appointment of Sam Shafer as executive chef of Revival at the Sawyer, the hotel’s rooftop restaurant and bar. Revival at the Sawyer features an airy, open floor plan and a landscaped pool deck. With over 16 years of experience throughout the Golden State’s hospitality landscape, Shafer brings a wealth of expertise, creativity, and passion to his new position. He will oversee Revival’s menu focused on inventive American dishes spanning garden, land, and sea. Upcoming additions by Shafer include pistachio-crusted rack of lamb, shrimp scampi, and oven-roasted cauliflower seasoned with nuoc cham and aji amarillo.

