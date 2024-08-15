KANSAS CITY, MO.: The new 238-room AC Hotel Kansas City Downtown is slated to hold its grand opening this September after taking over the historic Rialto Building. Just steps from attractions like T-Mobile Center, the Power & Light District, and the Kansas City Convention Center, guests will be able to dine at AC Kitchen + Cafe and enjoy drinks and Spanish tapas at AC Lounge.

LAS VEGAS: Swingers Las Vegas, an adults-only golf club, will open its flagship location at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Nov. 8. Marking the largest venue for the global entertainment brand and becoming its flagship, the 40,000-square-foot destination will include four crazy golf courses, multiple bars and eateries, the Swingers Carnival arcade concept, and introduce a new design distinct from other locations worldwide: an English country estate complete with an English country house.

NEW YORK: Inc. revealed this week that Interactive Entertainment Group Inc. ranks No. 3,071 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. This is the fourth time Interactive Entertainment Group has been recognized on this list.

Apicii Hospitality, a food and beverage operator known for managing some of New York City’s top restaurants and bars, announced Bar Harta, a new event venue at Grayson Hotel, located near Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan. Bar Harta is a 1,502-square-foot indoor-outdoor wine lounge that serves as an extension of Harta Restaurant on the hotel’s second-floor terrace. Now available for group bookings, the venue also unveiled a new menu for group events.

OKLAHOMA CITY: Factor 110 | Destination Oklahoma, the region’s leader in event and destination management, announced a strategic leadership transition. Ashley Armstrong has been promoted to president, while founder Brian Ferrell will now serve as CEO. As president, Armstrong will oversee the daily operations along with the management of the event and destination team to uphold the company’s standards. In his new role as founder and CEO, Ferrell will concentrate on the strategic vision, assume additional roles to elevate the industry, and curate unforgettable destination experiences.

