CALGARY: Eastern Slopes Music & Arts Festival is a new music-centric arts festival taking place in Calgary's Bridgeland neighborhood. For one day on Aug. 31, Eastern Slopes invites visitors to immerse themselves in a carefully curated music festival featuring local and out-of-town musicians representing folk, rock, country, and more. Attendees can also expect food trucks and a beer garden.

OTTAWA: The Trans Canada Trail announced that Parks Canada is officially supporting the 2024 World Trails Conference, taking place Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 in Ottawa. The World Trails Conference, hosted by Trans Canada Trail, aims to be an unparalleled global gathering of outdoor enthusiasts, experts, and advocates. More than 100 speakers from around the world will engage in this year's conference theme, "Connection to people, places, and the planet," presenting unique perspectives on the future of trails and their impact on communities, nature, and well-being.

TORONTO: This week, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport released its 2023 Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, which measures the airport's efforts to be cleaner, greener, and quieter and progress toward its vision to be the global leader for how a modern airport operates in an urban environment. This seventh annual report reflects improved data collection and disclosures, and details performance on topics that key stakeholders have deemed to be most important to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. It features a full-length technical report and an interactive cover report with video elements and highlights.

TAIWANfest Toronto takes place Aug. 23-25 at Harbourfront Centre. The event examines history and culture through the perspective of language. Programming includes Flamenco de Formosa, Taiwanese band Lilium, Hope Talks on Hakka and Hokkien history, food, films, workshops, an artist market, and more.

VANCOUVER: BC Culture Days is celebrating its 15th anniversary with hundreds of free and "pay what you may" arts and culture events across British Columbia from Sept. 20 to Oct. 13. Open to all ages, abilities, and backgrounds, this year's events aim to offer something for everyone. Participants can choose their own adventure by exploring a wide array of activities on the Culture Days website via new, easy-to-use tools to browse and RSVP to local events, set reminders, and bookmark favorites. Community organizers interested in hosting their own events can register for activities until Sept. 19.

