US: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Renovation, Monterey Beach Hotel Opens, PHLCVB Publishes New Guides for Event Profs, and More

August 29, 2024

ATLANTA: Proof of the Pudding has been selected as the exclusive premium services, catering, concessions, and bar services provider for Rice University football and baseball. Earlier this year, Proof provided premium hospitality services for the United Football League’s Houston Roughnecks for games played in Rice Stadium. Proof was also named bar service provider for Auburn University and awarded a multiyear extension of its original 10-year contract as Auburn’s exclusive premium hospitality provider. 

LAS VEGAS: For the first time in its 25-year history, the Fountains of Bellagio welcomed a guest to create a new show as part of a once-in-a-lifetime Marriott Bonvoy Moment. The show was set to "Beautiful Day" by U2 and choreographed by Marriott Bonvoy Elite member Scott Krupa from Atlanta. The Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform offers members experiences like the one Krupa enjoyed. Members can redeem points they've earned through hotel stays and everyday purchases for entertainment, culinary, sports, arts, and lifestyle experiences.

In 2023, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas announced the $188 million renovation of its convention center—and last week, it unveiled the transformation of the first completed floor of the renovation. The dramatic renovation, which will be completed in stages through 2026, was inspired by feedback from the resort’s meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibition customers. 

MONTEREY, CALIF.: Monterey Beach Hotel, a Marriott Tribute Portfolio Hotel is now open. Built in 1967, the hotel reopens today under its original name after a significant renovation and rebranding. The property represents the only beachfront hotel within the Monterey Peninsula, boasting over 600 linear feet of exclusive shoreline and 192 guest rooms. The hotel also features four suites, modern meeting and event spaces, and multiple F&B outlets.

PHILADELPHIA: The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau announced its latest publications aimed at aiding meeting and event planners and international travel suppliers and tour operators, two key PHLCVB audiences, as it plans Philadelphia conventions, events, and travel products. Both guides serve as introductions to the city, highlighting Philadelphia’s assets and attractions.

