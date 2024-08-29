MONTREAL: The Port of Montreal invites the public to the very first edition of its Port Day. On Sept. 22, the event will offer a whole raft of maritime-inspired activities. The itinerary includes informative and interactive kiosks on port-related trades and occupations, bus tours of the port, entertainment for the young and young at heart, inflatable games, and more. Activities will take place at two sites: the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal and the Montreal Port Authority building. Admission is free.

OTTAWA: The Ottawa Serbian Festival is a celebration of Serbian culture, music, and gastronomy. The event will take place Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 at St. Stefan Serbian Orthodox Church. Expect live music, Balkan dance performances, sports competitions, and activities for kids. Admission is free.

TORONTO: The Word on the Street Festival was first held in Toronto’s Queen West in 1990 and was designed to celebrate Canada’s rich literary culture and an incredible array of authors. It takes place this year Sept. 28-29 at Queen's Park Crescent. It has grown to become the largest festival in the country dedicated to books and magazines, in addition to starting smaller sibling events in other Canadian cities.

VANCOUVER: Destination Canada announced that after an extensive national search, which elicited significant interest from a broad cross section of executive talent, the DMO's own Richard Gagnon has been appointed as senior vice president of talent, culture, and corporate services. Gagnon came to Destination Canada with a diverse background in human resources from different sectors, including hospitality and tourism with Fairmont Hotels and several years of experience in the financial sector.

VICTORIA, B.C.: The Great Canadian Beer Festival celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. The event, taking place Sept. 6-7 at Topaz Park, offers a wide range of activities, including a 100-foot-long obstacle course, plus a live DJ and (of course) beer tastings.

