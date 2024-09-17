Stand out or stay unseen.
US: Montage Big Sky's New Hire, Kimpton Rockefeller Center to Open in 2025, Seattle Convention Center's New CEO, and More

September 17, 2024

BIG SKY, MONT.: Montage Big Sky announced the appointment of Tiffany Irwin as director of sales and marketing. With two decades of experience leading luxury hotel and resort brands, Irwin will oversee all aspects of sales, revenue management, marketing, public relations, meetings, and events for Montage Big Sky. Irwin joins the resort from Auberge Resorts Collection, where she served as area director of sales for properties in Santa Fe, N.M., and Deer Valley, Utah.

LAS VEGAS: Insomniac and Vibee announced the return of Hotel EDC during EDC Las Vegas 2025. Marking the third consecutive year as the exclusive hotel partner for the world’s largest dance music festival, Hotel EDC will take over Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, for the very first time. Festivalgoers will experience exclusive DJ sets, official pool parties, and immersive activations on the property May 16-19, 2025. 

NEW YORK: Kimpton Hotels announced plans for a new boutique luxury hotel in New York City. Marking the brand’s third hotel in the market, Kimpton Rockefeller Center is set to open in late 2025 in midtown Manhattan. The 33-story hotel will feature 529 guest rooms, two full-service restaurants, a lobby lounge, a rooftop bar, a fitness center, and two spaces to host meetings and other gatherings. 

Sistas In Sales, a leading global organization supporting women of color in sales, will host its seventh annual Sistas In Sales Summit, presented by Walmart Connect and taking place Sept. 19-21. This year's event, themed "Own Your Future," will take over the Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn. Expect empowering speakers, world-class sales training, and the Power 100 Gala and award ceremony.

SEATTLE: Seattle Convention Center’s board of directors announced it has appointed Jennifer LeMaster as its new president and CEO, effective Sept. 16. She will be the center’s first female CEO, replacing Jeff Blosser, who retired earlier this year. She was previously chief administrative officer for the Georgia World Congress Center Authority. 

