NEW YORK: The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and Eventbrite, a global events marketplace, announced an expansion of their partnership to empower the independent live entertainment community. Eventbrite will be the exclusive partner of NIVA’s Industry Affairs Committee, which supports artists and independent venues, helping shape strategy for the broader live entertainment industry on all industry-related issues, initiatives, and programs.

RICHMOND, VA.: Oak View Group, managers and operators of the Greater Richmond Convention Center (GRCC), named Nathanael Harris as its new general manager. Harris, who begins his new role this week, brings more than 15 years of experience in venue management, marketing, and business development to the GRCC. Prior to joining the GRCC, Harris was Oak View Group's general manager of the Virginia State University Multi-Purpose Center.

SALT LAKE CITY: Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City recently appointed executive chef JV Hernandez and food and beverage director Josh Bolden to helm the evolution of its two on-site F&B outlets, Bambara and The Vault. Both have over 15 years of industry experience, and Hernandez in particular brings a diverse background rooted in American cuisine with European and Japanese influences.

SAN DIEGO: This October, a family of four can save up to $1,000 by taking advantage of Kids Free deals at San Diego attractions, hotels, and restaurants. The 13th annual Kids Free San Diego provides parents unique deals for kids, ranging from complimentary admission at local attractions and free meals at restaurants to welcome amenities and experiences at area hotels.

SAN FRANCISCO: San Francisco Travel Association announced the appointment of Anna Marie Presutti as president and CEO, effective immediately. Presutti had been serving as San Francisco Travel’s interim president and CEO since mid-May. She is San Francisco Travel’s first female CEO. Prior to accepting her new role, Presutti was vice president and general manager of Hotel Nikko San Francisco. She made history there as well when she was appointed the first female vice president for Tokyo-based Nikko Hotels International in 2006.

