CANADA: SailGP’s Return to Canada, Montreal’s Two-Week Ramen Festival, a Tim Burton Halloween Experience, and More

October 8, 2024

NATIONAL: SailGP, an international sailing competition that features high-performance F50 foiling catamarans, will return to Canada in 2026 following its successful debut in Halifax last season. The announcement comes as biotech entrepreneur Dr. Greg Bailey acquires the Canadian team, securing its place in the competition for future seasons. The 14-event 2024/25 season will kick off in Dubai in November 2025.

Eventbrite is expanding its platform to allow organizers to publish and promote unlimited events without organizer fees, while providing access to its full suite of ticketing and marketing tools. Additionally, Eventbrite is reducing costs for its Pro Plans, introducing a new timed entry feature for crowd management, and enhancing event promotion through email marketing and TikTok integration.

MONTREAL: Ramen Ramen festival is returning to Montreal for its third edition. The two-week ramen festival has almost 30 participating restaurants and will run Oct. 14-27. In partnership with the Festival du Nouveau Cinéma, a free festival launch will be held at UQAM’s Agora du Coeur des sciences on Oct. 14; it will include ramen made on site by Sansotei, winner of the Prix du Public in 2022 and 2023, and a screening of the cult-classic film Tampopo

TORONTO: Step into the eccentric world of Tim Burton at The Burton Experience, an immersive Halloween pop-up bar at Novotel Toronto Centre's Café Nicole Bistro + Bar. The 90-minute experience, running through Oct. 31, offers themed food, drinks, interactive activities, and live performances hosted by a Beetlejuice character, all aiming to bring Burton's iconic films to life. Tickets are $20.

VANCOUVER: The British Columbia Hockey League and Vancouver Canucks have announced community events for the 2024 BCHL Showcase, taking place Oct. 13-17 in Abbotsford and Chilliwack. Highlights include "Party on the Plaza" events with Canucks alumni, mascot Fin, and activities like ax throwing and photo booths. Marquee games include an event opener and closer, with in-game presentations, ball hockey, alumni signings, and an Archway Food Drive; tickets are available, with day passes starting at $12.

