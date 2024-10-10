Event Experience Awards nominations close Oct. 16 ⌛️
DEADLINE EXTENDED: Enter the Event Experience Awards by Oct. 16 ⌛️

CANADA: A Taylor Swift-Themed Hotel Transformation, Fairmont Vancouver's 'Meals That Matter' Program, and More

October 10, 2024

NATIONAL: Marriott International has announced the expansion of its City Express by Marriott brand into the United States and Canada, marking the company’s entry into the affordable midscale transient segment in the region. Previously referred to as Project Mid-T by Marriott, this brand expansion is part of the company’s continued focus on strengthening its presence in the affordable midscale segment and offering regionally relevant lodging options for every trip purpose and every price point.

Bishop-McCann has introduced its proprietary Joy Index, an AI-powered tool designed to measure real-time attendee engagement and emotions during events. By utilizing technologies such as wearable devices and facial analytics, the Joy Index provides planners with immediate, science-based insights to enhance the overall event experience and create more impactful interactions.

MONTREAL: The Festival du Nouveau Cinéma (FNC), one of Montreal’s largest film festivals, is taking place through Oct. 20. Now in its 53rd edition, the festival will showcase 102 feature films and 98 shorts from Quebec, Canada, and around the world, with screenings held at various venues across Montreal including the Cinémathèque québécoise, Cineplex Quartier Latin, and Cinéma Moderne.

TORONTO: Bisha Hotel is transforming its seven floors, lobby, and lounge into Eras Tour-inspired sanctuaries ahead of Taylor Swift’s six-night stint in Toronto next month, with each space representing a different album from the singer’s catalog. In addition to a $1,500-a-night themed suite, highlights include Swift-themed cocktails, custom friendship bracelets, and a special makeup station for fans, open to all hotel guests.

VANCOUVER: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver has relaunched its "Meals That Matter" program for the 2024/25 school year, providing nutritious take-home dinners to local students facing food insecurity. After a successful pilot, the hotel plans to donate over 2,000 meals this year, while also supporting in-school nutritional programs. Guests and meeting groups are invited to contribute by adding an optional donation when booking rooms or making direct contributions through the Vancouver School Board.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Marriott's Midscale Offerings, Bishop-McCann's New AI Event Tool, Tropicana Las Vegas' Demolition, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Disney Meetings & Events' New Creative Studio, Plus Updates From StyleWeekOC, W Philadelphia, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: SailGP’s Return to Canada, Montreal’s Two-Week Ramen Festival, a Tim Burton Halloween Experience, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Cannabis LAB Conference and Expo, New York Public Radio's Centennial Gala, Datafy's New Hires, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
US: Marriott's Midscale Offerings, Bishop-McCann's New AI Event Tool, Tropicana Las Vegas' Demolition, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Disney Meetings & Events' New Creative Studio, Plus Updates From StyleWeekOC, W Philadelphia, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: SailGP’s Return to Canada, Montreal’s Two-Week Ramen Festival, a Tim Burton Halloween Experience, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Cannabis LAB Conference and Expo, New York Public Radio's Centennial Gala, Datafy's New Hires, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Oktoberfest, Haul for Hope, Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award Winners, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Visit Atlantic City CEO Announces Retirement, CL25 Opening Keynote, Grand Hyatt Deer Valley Debuts Soon, and More
Most Popular
Event Design & Decor
This Elegant 'Real Housewives' Event Used Over 2,200 Apples as Decor
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
FX Created a 'Symphony' of Real-Life Screams to Promote Its Creepy New Show
Trade Shows
8 Things to Expect at IMEX America 2024
Event Production & Fabrication
This 'Sleepy Hollow' Multisensory Experience Brings Pumpkin Patches and Fall Folklore to the Heart of NYC
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
In Plane Sight: See How These Airport Activations Engaged Travelers
Strategy
How REI (Literally) Takes Out the Trash at Events—and What Event Profs Can Learn From It
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's New Tourism Corridors, Farmfair International, MTCC's 40th Anniversary, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Edmonton International Film Festival, Pumpkins After Dark, The Parkside Hotel & Spa's New Stargazing Package, and More
Industry Buzz
US: NIVA and Eventbrite's Partnership, Kids Free San Diego, San Francisco Travel's New President and CEO, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Fandom Party New York, Ontario Sports Empire, Kwame Onwuachi's New D.C. Restaurant, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Norwegian Cruise Line's New Ship, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto's New Amenities, Vancouver Aquarium Fall Programming, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Convene's New Menu, Visit Anaheim's Promotions, Quest Events' Acquisition, and More
Page 1 of 137
Next Page