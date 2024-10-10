NATIONAL: Marriott International has announced the expansion of its City Express by Marriott brand into the United States and Canada, marking the company’s entry into the affordable midscale transient segment in the region. Previously referred to as Project Mid-T by Marriott, this brand expansion is part of the company’s continued focus on strengthening its presence in the affordable midscale segment and offering regionally relevant lodging options for every trip purpose and every price point.

Bishop-McCann has introduced its proprietary Joy Index, an AI-powered tool designed to measure real-time attendee engagement and emotions during events. By utilizing technologies such as wearable devices and facial analytics, the Joy Index provides planners with immediate, science-based insights to enhance the overall event experience and create more impactful interactions.

MONTREAL: The Festival du Nouveau Cinéma (FNC), one of Montreal’s largest film festivals, is taking place through Oct. 20. Now in its 53rd edition, the festival will showcase 102 feature films and 98 shorts from Quebec, Canada, and around the world, with screenings held at various venues across Montreal including the Cinémathèque québécoise, Cineplex Quartier Latin, and Cinéma Moderne.

TORONTO: Bisha Hotel is transforming its seven floors, lobby, and lounge into Eras Tour-inspired sanctuaries ahead of Taylor Swift’s six-night stint in Toronto next month, with each space representing a different album from the singer’s catalog. In addition to a $1,500-a-night themed suite, highlights include Swift-themed cocktails, custom friendship bracelets, and a special makeup station for fans, open to all hotel guests.

VANCOUVER: Fairmont Hotel Vancouver has relaunched its "Meals That Matter" program for the 2024/25 school year, providing nutritious take-home dinners to local students facing food insecurity. After a successful pilot, the hotel plans to donate over 2,000 meals this year, while also supporting in-school nutritional programs. Guests and meeting groups are invited to contribute by adding an optional donation when booking rooms or making direct contributions through the Vancouver School Board.

