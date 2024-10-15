Event Experience Awards nominations close Oct. 16 ⌛️
US: Austin Hotel Renovation, CES Keynote, InterContinental New York Barclay Fall Offer for Meetings, and More

October 15, 2024

AUSTIN, TEXAS: The AT&T Hotel and Conference Center, located in the heart of Austin, announced a $30 million renovation aimed at elevating both the guest and conference experience. Set to begin in spring 2025, the project will focus on modernizing the hotel’s expansive 85,000-plus square feet of meeting space to meet the evolving needs of today’s event planners and attendees. The transformation of the conference facilities will be completed by summer 2025. The hotel and conference center will remain open throughout the renovation.

KANSAS CITY, MO.: Last week, the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC announced Kansas City would host eight NCAA championship events over the 2026-2027 and 2027-2028 academic years. This includes the 2025 DI Women’s College Cup, the 2026 DII Fall Festival, and the 2027 DI Men’s Basketball Midwest Regional. In total, these eight events are projected to create an estimated economic impact of $21.2 million.

LAS VEGAS: This holiday season, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will unveil its first-ever, resortwide "Winter Wonderland Presented by Fontainebleau Rewards" transformation. Kicking off with the grand unveiling of Oasis Ice Rink—described as the largest real ice rink on the Strip—on Nov. 27, the resort will tout propertywide seasonal decor, holiday pop-ups, Santa brunches, interactive Signature Series classes, exclusive holiday headliners inside BleauLive Theater, and more.

Yuki Kusumi, group CEO of Panasonic Holdings Corporation, will take the keynote stage at CES 2025. No stranger to CES, Panasonic Group has participated in the show since the first CES in 1967. During his keynote, Kusumi will reveal what's next for the powerhouse brand. CES 2025 takes place Jan. 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Venetian Expo, and other venues.

NEW YORK: InterContinental New York Barclay recently introduced a "Falling Into Focus" offer for meetings and events taking place between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30—available to book between now and Nov. 30. InterContinental New York Barclay features 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including two large ballrooms and five breakout rooms. The offer includes a complimentary meeting room rental with a $20,000 F&B minimum (exclusive of service charge and tax), a complimentary pumpkin spice coffee break for up to 50 guests, and waived nightly amenity fees.

