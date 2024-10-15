JASPER, ALB.: Last week, some of the most visited places in Jasper National Park are reopening after devastating wildfires. Visitor experiences that have reopened since the Jasper Wildfire Complex required closing the entire park include Miette Hot Springs, the Columbia Icefields, Sunwapta Falls, Pyramid Lake, Athabasca Falls, Old Fort Point, and Lake Annette. As one of the hardest-hit areas during the wildfire, Maligne Road is a significant reopening—in addition to all the incredible work to open many other popular areas. Parks Canada will continue to reopen areas of Jasper National Park as soon as it is safe to do so.

OTTAWA: Ottawa Tourism and The Hague Convention Bureau marked a milestone this week at IMEX America. The two convention bureaus brought delegates together for a celebratory breakfast to honor five years of successful partnership. The breakfast was attended by more than 25 buyers from international associations and corporations, as well as both of the CVBs and their respective convention centers. In 2019, Ottawa and The Hague joined forces in a Memorandum of Understanding born out of shared visions and offerings between the two cities. It seeks to drive mutual growth and attract more large-scale business events to both destinations.

TORONTO: Last week, Element Event Solutions, a leading national event solutions provider in Canada, celebrated the unification of its nine founding brands at a special event held at the Estates of Sunnybrook, one of Toronto’s most beloved venues. The event welcomed over 350 industry professionals—including many of Canada’s leading venues, caterers, planners, and corporate partners—to toast the launch of Element. The celebration also marked an exciting milestone in the Toronto hospitality landscape, as Element announced that it is now the official tenting partner of the Estates of Sunnybrook venue, which is under renovation and set to reopen in May 2025 under the management of Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality.

Enigma Yorkville, a renowned destination for exceptional dining and entertainment, raises the bar for luxury experiences in Toronto with the grand opening of The Macallan Lounge. This exclusive partnership with The Macallan, the world-renowned whisky brand, introduces Toronto's first and only lounge entirely dedicated to celebrating the rich heritage and exquisite taste of The Macallan single-malt whiskies. It offers an intimate and exclusive setting, accommodating just six guests at a time.

VANCOUVER: The Taiwan Tourism Administration announced the grand opening of the Taiwan Tourism Information Centre in Vancouver. This milestone marks a significant step in promoting Taiwan's unique charm to the Canadian market. The office will serve as a hub for providing real-time travel information and fostering partnerships in Western Canada, helping to boost visitor numbers to Taiwan.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

