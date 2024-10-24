COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, ORE.: Under Canvas—a leader in upscale, outdoor hospitality—announced that Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge, the company’s first-ever Pacific Northwest location, will open in summer 2025. The brand’s 13th camp, Under Canvas Columbia River Gorge is set on a 120-acre property perched along the Columbia River Gorge in Washington’s White Salmon River Valley, a region known for its towering peaks, waterfalls, and wineries.

HOUSTON: Renowned researcher and bestselling author Brené Brown will take the main stage at PCMA's Convening Leaders conference for a powerful conversation about daring leadership on Jan. 13, 2025. Attendees of the show, taking place in Houston, will discover new ways to embrace the courage needed to navigate uncertainty.

LAS VEGAS: Neon City Festival—a free-for-all-ages music, arts, and culinary event coming to Downtown Las Vegas Nov. 22-24—has announced its array of food offerings for the weekend. Guests can discover a diverse lineup of local vendors ranging from taco trucks and empanada carts to sushi stands and an Omaha Steaks pop-up while enjoying live performances, immersive art installations, and more.

NEW YORK: New York City Tourism + Conventions announced its selection of Julie Coker as president and CEO. She will begin the role on Dec. 9. Coker currently serves as the president and CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority, where she oversees the organization’s efforts to promote San Diego as a top destination for meetings, conventions, overseas travelers, and leisure visitors.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Dog Daze Social Club is now open in Logan Circle. Dog Daze offers guests an indoor restaurant and bar, plus an outdoor patio and dog garden to gather in. Expect a menu of Chicago tavern-style pizza, focaccia sandwiches, and curated beverage options, as well as a breakfast program in the mornings. The dog garden offers day passes, prioritizing safety with registration and capping the number of dogs allowed in at a time.

