CALGARY: ZooBOO returns to the Calgary Zoo on Oct. 26 and 27, where parents can turn trick-or-treating with the kids into a wild adventure. Costumes are encouraged. Kiddos can unleash their creativity on a monster mural, explore kid-friendly treat stations, and discover incredible wildlife from around the world.

JASPER, ALB.: This summer's wildfires had a devastating impact on Jasper and the region's economy, which is built on tourism. To help its tourism industry come back strong, the Government of Canada announced $3 million in funding to help Jasper and the region's tourism industry "recover, rebuild, and retake its place on the world stage." This is made possible through collaboration between Destination Canada and Travel Alberta, which are integrating their marketing strategies to showcase one of Canada's most sought-after experiences.

TORONTO: Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar Miracle Toronto announced its return for the 2024 holiday season, running Nov. 14 to Dec. 29. Hosted by the award-winning team behind Civil Liberties, Miracle will once again transform Third Place into a winter wonderland complete with kitschy holiday decor, an array of holiday-inspired cocktails, visits from Santa, and other cheerful events. Those looking to secure their merry adventures in advance can book reservations through OpenTable.

The Ontario chapter of the Canadian Association of Professional Sommeliers—Canada’s only national nonprofit association that funds educational programs and competitions for the country’s sommelier community—announced the four regional sommeliers who have been selected to compete in the finals of the province’s largest and most diverse wine and food event of its kind, the Best Ontario Sommelier Competition, scheduled for Nov. 12 at the Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto. The four finalists are Christian Perreault Hamel of Harbour Sixty Toronto, Christophe Reitz of Quatrefoil, Matthew Landry of Restaurant Pearl Morissette, and Junxing (James) Li of Enigma Yorkville.

VANCOUVER: In its sixth year, the Latin American Heritage Month Festival is taking place now through Nov. 3. Expect a mix of artist performances, art exhibitions, workshops, forums, and events in person and online to honor Latin America’s rich culture and its influence in British Columbia and Canada.

